Chiranjeevi's Waltair Veerayya: THESE Reasons Might Have A Negative Impact On Megastar's Mass Drama

Fans
of
megastar
Chiranjeevi
are
excited
about
his
upcoming
film,
touted
to
be
a
mass
action
entertainer,
Waltair
Veerayya.
Written
and
directed
by
KS
Ravindra
AKA
Bobby
Kolli,
the
movie
stars
actress
Shruti
Haasan
in
the
female
lead's
role,
bringing
together
Chiranjeevi
and
her
for
the
first
time
as
the
hero
and
heroine.
The
high-octane
mass
entertainer
is
ready
to
hit
the
screens
worldwide
on
January
13.
Chiranjeevi
is
in
desperate
need
of
a
hit.
When
asked
why
he
wouldn't
choose
films
that
suit
his
age
and
style,
Chiranjeevi
explained,
"I
want
to
do
good
films
and
Rudraveena
and
Apathbandhavudu
are
clear
examples
of
it.
However,
these
movies
don't
do
good
to
the
producers
who
make
them.
I
then
decided
to
do
films
that
only
entertain
the
viewers
at
large,
and
not
for
a
select
audience."
In
this
film,
Chiranjeevi's
look
was
designed
to
bring
back
his
earlier
charm.
He
looked
very
stylish
in
a
mass
avatar
but
his
makeover
was
rather
competing
with
the
younger
generation
of
actors,
giving
him
an
animated
kind
of
look.
However,
fans
are
happy
to
see
their
megastar
in
an
uber-cool
avatar
exuding
glamour.
The
movie
stars
Massraja
Ravi
Teja
in
a
special
cameo
in
the
role
of
ACP
Vikram
Sagar
IAS.
In
addition,
Catherine
Tresa,
Bobby
Simha,
Rajendra
Prasad,
Vennela
Kishore,
Srinivasa
Reddy,
and
Pradeep
Rawat
among
others
played
key
roles
in
the
film.
Bollywood
actress
Urvashi
Rautela
shook
a
leg
with
Ravi
Teja
and
Chiranjeevi
in
the
special
song
'Boss
Party.'
The
movie,
however,
is
said
to
have
a
lengthy
runtime
of
160
minutes.
Over
the
years,
Telugu
cinema
also
began
to
enjoy
and
adopt
the
crisp
runtime
of
movies
that
are
adequate
for
the
movie's
story.
Many
movies
are
edited
to
fit
into
a
runtime
that
is
less
than
120
minutes
or
up
to
140
minutes.
But
this
lengthy
runtime
might
have
an
adverse
effect
on
the
film's
performance
at
the
box
office.
Shruti
Haasan
&
Chiranjeevi
Photo
Credit:
Gallery
On
the
other
hand,
the
movie
unit
planned
for
a
huge
and
grand
pre-release
event
at
Vizag's
RK
Beach.
The
event
was
scheduled
on
January
8.
However,
the
team
didn't
acquire
the
necessary
legal
permissions
to
go
ahead.
Also,
the
ticket
prices
have
been
hiked,
prompting
moviegoers
to
stick
to
OTTs
and
avoid
theatres
as
much
as
possible
until
and
unless
it
offers
an
impeccable
theatrical
experience.
Owing
to
these
factors,
the
movie
might
not
create
adequate
pre-release
buzz
ahead
of
its
release.
Arthur
A
Wilson
cranked
the
camera
for
the
film
which
was
edited
by
Niranjan
Devaramane.
The
film's
foot-tapping
tunes
and
background
score
is
composed
by
Devi
Sri
Prasad.
Naveen
Yerneni
and
Y
Ravi
Shankar
produced
the
movie
under
the
Mythri
Movie
Makers
banners.
Story first published: Thursday, January 5, 2023, 18:30 [IST]