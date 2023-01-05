Chiranjeevi's Waltair Veerayya: THESE Reasons Might Have A Negative Impact On Megastar's Mass Drama

Waltair Veerayya Photo Credit: Gallery

Fans of megastar Chiranjeevi are excited about his upcoming film, touted to be a mass action entertainer, Waltair Veerayya. Written and directed by KS Ravindra AKA Bobby Kolli, the movie stars actress Shruti Haasan in the female lead's role, bringing together Chiranjeevi and her for the first time as the hero and heroine. The high-octane mass entertainer is ready to hit the screens worldwide on January 13.

Chiranjeevi is in desperate need of a hit. When asked why he wouldn't choose films that suit his age and style, Chiranjeevi explained, "I want to do good films and Rudraveena and Apathbandhavudu are clear examples of it. However, these movies don't do good to the producers who make them. I then decided to do films that only entertain the viewers at large, and not for a select audience."

Sharwanand Finally Considering Marriage? Actor, To Tie The Knot Soon To A US-Based Techie? Deets Here

In this film, Chiranjeevi's look was designed to bring back his earlier charm. He looked very stylish in a mass avatar but his makeover was rather competing with the younger generation of actors, giving him an animated kind of look. However, fans are happy to see their megastar in an uber-cool avatar exuding glamour.

The movie stars Massraja Ravi Teja in a special cameo in the role of ACP Vikram Sagar IAS. In addition, Catherine Tresa, Bobby Simha, Rajendra Prasad, Vennela Kishore, Srinivasa Reddy, and Pradeep Rawat among others played key roles in the film. Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela shook a leg with Ravi Teja and Chiranjeevi in the special song 'Boss Party.'

Waltair Veerayya Pre-Release Business: Everything You Need To Know About Chiranjeevi's Mass Drama!

The movie, however, is said to have a lengthy runtime of 160 minutes. Over the years, Telugu cinema also began to enjoy and adopt the crisp runtime of movies that are adequate for the movie's story. Many movies are edited to fit into a runtime that is less than 120 minutes or up to 140 minutes. But this lengthy runtime might have an adverse effect on the film's performance at the box office.

Shruti Haasan & Chiranjeevi Photo Credit: Gallery

On the other hand, the movie unit planned for a huge and grand pre-release event at Vizag's RK Beach. The event was scheduled on January 8. However, the team didn't acquire the necessary legal permissions to go ahead. Also, the ticket prices have been hiked, prompting moviegoers to stick to OTTs and avoid theatres as much as possible until and unless it offers an impeccable theatrical experience. Owing to these factors, the movie might not create adequate pre-release buzz ahead of its release.

Arthur A Wilson cranked the camera for the film which was edited by Niranjan Devaramane. The film's foot-tapping tunes and background score is composed by Devi Sri Prasad. Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar produced the movie under the Mythri Movie Makers banners.