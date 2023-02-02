Unstoppable Season 3: Balakrishna's Happening Talkshow To Host RRR Star Ram Charan & KTR In The New Season?

As part of the grand plans, makers have roped in RRR star Ram Charan and politician KTR to appear together as the guests for the initial episode for season 3.

Nandamuri Balakrishna's most successful talkshow on the Aha OTT platform, 'Unstoppable with NBK' is going to come to an end with the episode featuring Powerstar Pawan Kalyan. Season 2 of the show is a bigger success than the first season, which began with TDP President, and former Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu gracing the show with his son, Balakrishna's son-in-law Nara Lokesh. The season began on a grand note and is going to end on a 'power star' note.

However, as the talk show garnered adequate response and positive feedback, the makers of Allu Arjun's OTT venture Aha video's creative team are keen on continuing the franchise for another season. According to the available information and trending buzz inside Tollywood, season 3 will bring together the craziest combinations on the talk show for a fan fest. As part of the grand plans, makers have roped in RRR star Ram Charan and politician KTR to appear together as the guests for the initial episode.

Ram Charan and KTR share a good friendship and they both studied at The Hyderabad Public School in Hyderabad. Although it was earlier planned to bring the duo on the show during season 2, it didn't work out. Later, the team of Balakrishna's latest Sankranthi release- Veera Simha Reddy appeared as part of the film's promotion.

Meanwhile, Nandamuri Balakrishna is currently working on his upcoming film NBK 108 with director Anil Ravipudi.