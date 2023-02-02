Unstoppable Season 3: Balakrishna's Happening Talkshow To Host RRR Star Ram Charan & KTR In The New Season?

Nandamuri
Balakrishna's
most
successful
talkshow
on
the
Aha
OTT
platform,
'Unstoppable
with
NBK' is
going
to
come
to
an
end
with
the
episode
featuring
Powerstar
Pawan
Kalyan.
Season
2
of
the
show
is
a
bigger
success
than
the
first
season,
which
began
with
TDP
President,
and
former
Chief
Minister
Nara
Chandrababu
Naidu
gracing
the
show
with
his
son,
Balakrishna's
son-in-law
Nara
Lokesh.
The
season
began
on
a
grand
note
and
is
going
to
end
on
a
'power
star'
note.
However,
as
the
talk
show
garnered
adequate
response
and
positive
feedback,
the
makers
of
Allu
Arjun's
OTT
venture
Aha
video's
creative
team
are
keen
on
continuing
the
franchise
for
another
season.
According
to
the
available
information
and
trending
buzz
inside
Tollywood,
season
3
will
bring
together
the
craziest
combinations
on
the
talk
show
for
a
fan
fest.
As
part
of
the
grand
plans,
makers
have
roped
in
RRR
star
Ram
Charan
and
politician
KTR
to
appear
together
as
the
guests
for
the
initial
episode.
Ram
Charan
and
KTR
share
a
good
friendship
and
they
both
studied
at
The
Hyderabad
Public
School
in
Hyderabad.
Although
it
was
earlier
planned
to
bring
the
duo
on
the
show
during
season
2,
it
didn't
work
out.
Later,
the
team
of
Balakrishna's
latest
Sankranthi
release-
Veera
Simha
Reddy
appeared
as
part
of
the
film's
promotion.
Meanwhile,
Nandamuri
Balakrishna
is
currently
working
on
his
upcoming
film
NBK
108
with
director
Anil
Ravipudi.
Story first published: Thursday, February 2, 2023, 16:50 [IST]