Chaari 111 OTT Release Date & Time Fixed: Vennela Kishore's Comedy-Thriller To Debut On Two Platforms From...

Vennela
Kishore's
Chaari
111
OTT
Release
Date
Fixed:
Chaari
111
is
the
latest
comedy
action
drama
featuring
Vennela
Kishore
as
the
protagonist.
Written
and
directed
by
TG
Keerhi
Kumar,
the
movie
was
released
across
the
two
Telugu
states
on
March
1.
The
movie
is
now
back
in
the
headlines
for
its
OTT
debut.
Chaari
111
marks
the
debut
of
Vennela
Kishore
as
the
protagonist,
this
movie
is
inspired
by
Johnny
English,
featuring
Rowan
Atkinson
as
Mr
Bean.
Chaari
111
was
met
with
mixed
responses,
mostly
underwhelming
ones
at
the
box
office
after
the
theatrical
release.
But,
the
movie
has
some
comedy
moments
of
typical
Vennela
Kishore
style.
The
makers
are
also
planning
for
a
sequel
to
Chaari
111.
Chaari
111
Synopsis
The
movie
is
about
a
bomb
blast
that
occurred
in
Hyderabad
when
the
state
was
united.
The
Chief
Minister
(Subhalekha
Sudhakar)
directs
Major
Prasad
Rao
(Murali
Sharma)
to
convene
a
secret
team
to
put
an
end
to
the
atrocities.
Then
enters
the
secret
agent
Chaari
(Vennela
Kishore)
to
nab
the
accused
behind
the
blasts.
Chaari
111
OTT
Release
Date
&
Time
The
movie's
digital
streaming
rights
are
reportedly
secured
by
Amazon
Prime
Video,
for
a
decent
amount.
As
per
the
latest
reports,
Chaari
111
is
also
going
to
be
available
on
the
Aha
Video
OTT
platform.
In
all
likeliness,
Vennela
Kishore's
Chaari
111
will
make
its
digital
streaming
debut
on
March
16.
Chaari
111
Cast
This
action
comedy-drama
features
Vennela
Kishore
in
the
lead
and
title
role
as
Chaari.
Murali
Sharma
played
Prasad
Rao,
Samyuktha
Viswanathan
played
Esha,
Pavani
Reddy
played
Priya,
Thagubothu
Ramesh
played
the
role
of
Bunty,
Subhalekha
Sudhakar
as
CM
Vijay
Reddy,
Satya,
Brahmaji
as
Srinivas,
and
Rahul
Ravindran
as
CM,
among
others
who
played
other
important
roles
in
the
movie.
Chaari
111
Crew
Chaari
111
movie
was
written
and
directed
by
TG
Keerthi
Kumar.
Simon
K.
King
worked
on
the
film's
entire
music
and
background
score
while
Richard
Kevi
was
the
cinematographer.
Kashish
Grover
worked
as
the
film's
editor.