Chaari 111 OTT Release Date & Time Fixed: Vennela Kishore's Comedy-Thriller To Debut On Two Platforms From...

Vennela Kishore's Chaari 111 OTT Release Date Fixed: Chaari 111 is the latest comedy action drama featuring Vennela Kishore as the protagonist. Written and directed by TG Keerhi Kumar, the movie was released across the two Telugu states on March 1. The movie is now back in the headlines for its OTT debut.

Chaari 111 marks the debut of Vennela Kishore as the protagonist, this movie is inspired by Johnny English, featuring Rowan Atkinson as Mr Bean.

Chaari 111 was met with mixed responses, mostly underwhelming ones at the box office after the theatrical release. But, the movie has some comedy moments of typical Vennela Kishore style. The makers are also planning for a sequel to Chaari 111.

Chaari 111 Synopsis

The movie is about a bomb blast that occurred in Hyderabad when the state was united. The Chief Minister (Subhalekha Sudhakar) directs Major Prasad Rao (Murali Sharma) to convene a secret team to put an end to the atrocities. Then enters the secret agent Chaari (Vennela Kishore) to nab the accused behind the blasts.

Chaari 111 OTT Release Date & Time

The movie's digital streaming rights are reportedly secured by Amazon Prime Video, for a decent amount. As per the latest reports, Chaari 111 is also going to be available on the Aha Video OTT platform. In all likeliness, Vennela Kishore's Chaari 111 will make its digital streaming debut on March 16.

Chaari 111 Cast

This action comedy-drama features Vennela Kishore in the lead and title role as Chaari. Murali Sharma played Prasad Rao, Samyuktha Viswanathan played Esha, Pavani Reddy played Priya, Thagubothu Ramesh played the role of Bunty, Subhalekha Sudhakar as CM Vijay Reddy, Satya, Brahmaji as Srinivas, and Rahul Ravindran as CM, among others who played other important roles in the movie.

Chaari 111 Crew

Chaari 111 movie was written and directed by TG Keerthi Kumar. Simon K. King worked on the film's entire music and background score while Richard Kevi was the cinematographer. Kashish Grover worked as the film's editor.