Masooda Movie Review: Sangitha-Thiruveer Starrer Is An Interesting & Intriguing Family Horror Film!

Rating: 3.0 /5 Star Cast: Sangitha Krish, Thiruveer, Kavya Kalyanram, Subhalekha Sudhakar, Satyam Rajesh, Mirchi Hemanth, Surabhi Prabhavathi, Krishna Teja, Karthik Adusumilli Director: Sai Kiran

Introduction:

Neelam (Sangitha) is a separated single mother living in a middle-class apartment along with her teenage daughter Nazia. Gopi (Thiruveer) is their kind neighbour who acts like a son to them. He tries to woo his colleague Mini (Kavya Kalyanram) and when things are going positive for him, Neelam alerts Gopi of Nazia's weird behaviour one day, opening the plot to this horror tale. What happened to Nazia? Who is Masooda? What did Neelam do to save his only daughter? How is Gopi connected to this entire situation? are to be seen on the big screen.

Story:

Neelam is a Science teacher for high-school students in Railway school, separated from an abusive husband (Satya Prakash). She rents out a flat to which she is yet to clear the finances, to live with her daughter Nazia. Gopi is their bachelor neighbour who befriends the family and involves himself in the awkward situation they fall into.

Meanwhile, Meer Chacha is a person who secretly follows Nazia. At one instance, he touches her and starts vomiting blood, getting himself into a severe car accident. One night, when Gopi finally makes advances on his crush Mini, he is sought by Neelam. Gopi visits Nazia and immediately believes it is a supernatural cause. He decides to help Neelam in sorting it out and in the process confronts his fears. The duo then approaches a Peer Baba to perform an exorcism and free Nazia from the clutches of Masooda, an evil witch.

Director Sai Kiran has written the film brilliantly. The movie turned out well on the celluloid and the credit goes to the debut director for having the conviction to showcase this story. The movie is a proper family-horror story, which works almost in every aspect. He gently tried to induce situational comedy in the film to not deviate from the genre. Depicting a Science teacher as the one searching for a Baba when it comes to her daughter, how an insecure person like Gopi dares to face evil, and how humanity works, were some of the issues that were sensitively touched throughout the film's narration.

Performances:

The casting seems perfect to the viewers watching the film. Sangitha, Thiruveer, and others have lived in their respective roles and their performances are apt and commendable. Each role that appeared in the film had a purpose and they fulfilled it to the best of their capacity.

Technical Aspects:

The one aspect that steals the cake is the background score. The music which includes two tracks, rendered by Prashanth R Vihari stands out. If you are planning on watching the film in a theatre, we recommend you do it in one with a good sound system. The editing of the film by Jesvin Prabhu is also on point with great visuals composed by Nagesh Banell. Masooda's screenplay is adequate. To put it together, editing, music, and screenplay fit together in harmony, bringing out an interesting horror film after a very long time.

What's Yay:

Performances

Story and its premise

Background score

Eeriness

What's Nay:

Gore/ Violence

Requires patience

Verdict:

Masooda is a well-made horror film in Telugu for a long time and is a must-watch on the big screen. The movie is away from the stereotypical tropes of a regular horror flick with a calm set-up of a family backdrop and a ruthless witch. Masooda is an intriguing horror film that succeeds in all aspects and makes for a great theatrical watch.