RAM (Rapid Action Mission) OTT Release Date: When To Watch This Latest Crime Action Film On Prime Video

RAM
(Rapid
Action
Mission)
Debuts
On
Prime
Video:
RAM
(Rapid
Action
Mission)
is
the
latest
action
drama
that
hit
the
screens
on
January
26
this
year.
The
movie
was
not
very
popular
and
was
released
amid
a
slow
buzz.
The
movie
written
and
directed
by
Mihiraam
Vynateyaa
in
his
first
directorial
attempt
consists
of
mostly
newcomers
and
deals
with
the
terrorism-free
country
theme.
RAM
(Rapid
Action
Mission)
Synopsis
A
youngster
takes
on
his
father's
vision
to
see
a
terrorism-free
country
and
ventures
into
challenging
situations.
RAM
(Rapid
Action
Mission)
OTT
The
movie
was
released
theatrically
to
a
limited
release
across
the
two
Telugu
states
on
January
26.
The
movie
is
now
on
the
Amazon
Prime
video
OTT
platform
and
it
started
streaming
on
March
28.
The
movie
was
reviewed
as
a
'noteworthy
addition
to
the
cinematic
landscape
with
its
adherence
to
the
action
genre
tropes,
as
opined
by
a
critic
(DC).
Several
other
reviews
also
praised
the
film's
story,
and
cast's
performance
and
said
that
it
shines
in
important
aspects.
However,
there
wasn't
a
big
recognition
for
the
film
at
the
box
office
before
or
after
its
release.
RAM
(Rapid
Action
Mission)
Cast
The
movie
stars
Surya
Ayyalasomayajula
as
Ram,
the
lead
actor.
The
movie
stars
Dhanya
Balakrishna,
Bhanu
Chander,
P
Sai
Kumar,
Rohit,
Subhalekha
Sudhakar,
Ravi
Varma,
Meena
Vasu,
Amit
Tiwari,
and
Mahaboob
Bhasha
among
others
in
key
roles.
RAM
(Rapid
Action
Mission)
Crew
The
action
drama
was
written
and
directed
by
Mihiraam
Vynateyaa.
Deepikanjali
Vadlamani
bankrolled
the
movie
under
the
Deepika
Entertainment
banner.
O
S
M
Vision
banners
distributed
the
movie.
Dhaaran
Sukre
cranked
the
camera
and
Aasrith
Ayyangar
composed
the
film's
three
songs
and
background
score
for
Rapid
Action
Mission
movie.