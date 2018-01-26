 »   »   » Padmaavat (2 Days) Box Office Collection! Bhansali's Film Is 2018's FIRST BLOCKBUSTER

Vinoth Cj‏ @vinothcj_

#Padmaavat - @deepikapadukone as Rani Padmavathi is exceptional. Delivers her role with kindness at its extent. Stunning performance in climax 👌



Being a Fan of Ranbir Kapoor I feel I can't say that Ranbir can do anything like @RanveerOfficial has done in this movie #Padmaavat mind boggling👏🙏👏.



So bhansali made khilji a hero in this movie. I would like to see if he someday make movie in maharana #Padmaavat Pratap with this much dedication



Outstanding work 👌👌 #Padmaavat ✌🙏



Dude take a bow for your performance in #padmaavat. Splendid performance and my respect for you has gone up tremendously.



They might be life time performances from Ranveer and Deepika right there #Padmaavat



Instead of #Padmaavat it should have been named #AllauddinKhilji @RanveerOfficial show all the way and he nailed it to everyone's heart. With compromised freedom of speech @filmpadmaavat made few points clear and the opposers lost the fight !



@shahidkapoor if we tlk abt acting i would say this was one of ur bst performance aftr #JabWeMet and #haider ...... u carried on the charactr of ratan rawal singh wid all dignity n royalness #Padmaavat @filmpadmaavat ....keep doing the gud wrk 👍👍👍



Though #Padmaavat is a fairly long movie but doesn't leave u even for a second. Each scene is thoughtfully crafted but few of them stays with us even after the movie gets over. The chess game sequence b/w Khilji & Rawal Ratan and the Climax are few of them.



Apart from Shahid, Deepika and Ranveer, Padmaavat also stars Jim Sarbh, Aditi Rao Hydari, Raza Murad and Anupriya Goenka in important roles.

