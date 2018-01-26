 »   »   » Padmaavat (2 Days) Box Office Collection! Bhansali's Film Is 2018's FIRST BLOCKBUSTER

Even after the widespread protests, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat managed to collect Rs 19 crore on Thursday (25th Jan) at the Indian Box office. Talking about the box office figures of the movie, Taran Adarsh wrote, #Padmaavat is ROCKING on 26 Jan 2018; holiday... Sat and Sun also expected to be HUGE.
He added, ''#Padmaavat takes a FANTABULOUS START in key international markets on Thu...AUSTRALIA: A$ 367,984 [₹ 1.88 cr]NEW ZEALAND: NZ$ 64,265 [₹ 29.99 lakhs]UK [preview screenings]: £ 97,604 [₹ 88.08 lakhs]@Rentrak. Meanwhile, check out some interesting tweets about the movie below.
Vinoth Cj @vinothcj_
#Padmaavat - @deepikapadukone as Rani Padmavathi is exceptional. Delivers her role with kindness at its extent. Stunning performance in climax 👌
DUTT 💪 💪. @vc7_vineeth
Being a Fan of Ranbir Kapoor I feel I can't say that Ranbir can do anything like @RanveerOfficial has done in this movie #Padmaavat mind boggling👏🙏👏.
Dinesh Aryan @DinesRockie
So bhansali made khilji a hero in this movie. I would like to see if he someday make movie in maharana #Padmaavat Pratap with this much dedication
Kritika Ratan Singh 👑 @_KritikaDubey
Outstanding work 👌👌 #Padmaavat ✌🙏
Avadoot Ashtaputre @Avadoot79 @shahidkapoor -
Dude take a bow for your performance in #padmaavat. Splendid performance and my respect for you has gone up tremendously.
sri hari @srhri079
They might be life time performances from Ranveer and Deepika right there #Padmaavat
Sulekha Mahesh @sulekha_mahesh
Instead of #Padmaavat it should have been named #AllauddinKhilji @RanveerOfficial show all the way and he nailed it to everyone's heart. With compromised freedom of speech @filmpadmaavat made few points clear and the opposers lost the fight !
AMAN ANAND TIWARI @AmanAnandTiwari
@shahidkapoor if we tlk abt acting i would say this was one of ur bst performance aftr #JabWeMet and #haider ...... u carried on the charactr of ratan rawal singh wid all dignity n royalness #Padmaavat @filmpadmaavat ....keep doing the gud wrk 👍👍👍
Nishkarsh Singh Chauhan @nishkarshsingh
Though #Padmaavat is a fairly long movie but doesn't leave u even for a second. Each scene is thoughtfully crafted but few of them stays with us even after the movie gets over. The chess game sequence b/w Khilji & Rawal Ratan and the Climax are few of them.
On A Related Note...
Apart from Shahid, Deepika and Ranveer, Padmaavat also stars Jim Sarbh, Aditi Rao Hydari, Raza Murad and Anupriya Goenka in important roles.
Keep watching this space for more updates on the box office collection of SLB's Padmaavat.
Also Read: He CHEATED On Her! The UNEXPECTED Thing Shilpa Shetty Did After Seeing EX Akshay Kumar At HT Awards