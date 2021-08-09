    For Quick Alerts
      Ranveer Singh On Sanjay Leela Bhansali: He Makes You Feel Like Hitting That Target Is A Matter Of Life & Death

      Twenty five years ago today, ace filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali made his directorial debut with Khamoshi which starred Nana Patekar, Manisha Koirala and Salman Khan in the lead roles. Among others, actor Ranveer Singh has done most number of projects with him i.e., Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-leela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat.

      As Bhansali completed 25 years in the industry, Ranveer Singh penned a heartfelt note for him and wrote that his bond with the filmmaker is very deep, and he has done his best work with him.

      He wrote, "He is a master of his craft and a true artist. Whenever you are directed by him you have a tremendous growth spurt as a performer. He challenges you, he pushes you to deliver a performance that's visceral, spirited and comes from a place deep within you. He enriches and inspires you. He nurtures his actors and extracts their very best performances."

      Ranveer further added that working on an SLB film puts an actor in a creative flux, and once the shooting is over, one feels like an evolution has occurred within oneself.

      "He has an ability to raise the stakes of the conflict in shooting a film scene, such that achieving that gold standard, that degree of excellence often feels like moving target, and he makes you feel like hitting that target is a matter of life and death," added the Gunday actor.

      Praising Bhansali, Ranveer further wrote that the former not only expands actors' bandwidth as a performer, but also help them achieve their own personal moment of artistic authenticity and cinematic magic.

      Check out his entire note for Bhansali here..

