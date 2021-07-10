Deepika Padukone Spotted At Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Office, Is There Something In Pipeline?

Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Leela Bhansali, are one of the most popular actress-director duos of Bollywood. Earlier today, the actress was spotted at the filmmaker's office in Juhu, which has fired up speculations around both of them coming together for yet another film.

Deepika donned a beautiful red neck jumper, with straight-fit blue jeans and hot pink heels. With a handbag to go with the outfit, the actress was clad with a mask when she was spotted at the Bhansali office.

Fighter Duo, Hrithik Roshan And Deepika Padukone Are 'Ready For Take Off'!



Deepika Padukone Starts Shooting For Shah Rukh Khan-John Abraham Starrer Pathan: Report

As we know, Deepika and SLB have had successful collaborations in the past with Bajirao Mastani, Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ramleela, and Padmaavat, and to see them collaborating again is going to be fabulous as always.

Deepika and Sanjay Leela Bhansali also enjoy a very special bond. They never miss a chance to catch up with each other whenever they get some time. They have come a long way with their beautiful relationship.

Reigning queen of Indian cinema, Deepika Padukone and ace filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali have treated the audiences with some spectacular movies in the past, and the prospect of the duo coming together again is highly awaited.