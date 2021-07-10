Deepika Padukone Spotted At Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Office, Is There Something In Pipeline?

Deepika
Padukone
and
Sanjay
Leela
Bhansali,
are
one
of
the
most
popular
actress-director
duos
of
Bollywood.
Earlier
today,
the
actress
was
spotted
at
the
filmmaker's
office
in
Juhu,
which
has
fired
up
speculations
around
both
of
them
coming
together
for
yet
another
film.
Deepika
donned
a
beautiful
red
neck
jumper,
with
straight-fit
blue
jeans
and
hot
pink
heels.
With
a
handbag
to
go
with
the
outfit,
the
actress
was
clad
with
a
mask
when
she
was
spotted
at
the
Bhansali
office.
As
we
know,
Deepika
and
SLB
have
had
successful
collaborations
in
the
past
with
Bajirao
Mastani,
Goliyon
Ki
Rasleela
Ramleela,
and
Padmaavat,
and
to
see
them
collaborating
again
is
going
to
be
fabulous
as
always.
Deepika
and
Sanjay
Leela
Bhansali
also
enjoy
a
very
special
bond.
They
never
miss
a
chance
to
catch
up
with
each
other
whenever
they
get
some
time.
They
have
come
a
long
way
with
their
beautiful
relationship.
Reigning
queen
of
Indian
cinema,
Deepika
Padukone
and
ace
filmmaker
Sanjay
Leela
Bhansali
have
treated
the
audiences
with
some
spectacular
movies
in
the
past,
and
the
prospect
of
the
duo
coming
together
again
is
highly
awaited.