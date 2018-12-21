 »   »   »  Zero FIRST DAY (Friday) Box Office Collection: This SRK Film Turns Out To Be A Major Disappointment

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
One of the most anticipated films of 2018, Shahrukh Khan starrer Zero hit the theatrical screens on Friday. There was a huge anticipation around the film considering it had King Khan portraying one of his most challenging roles of his career- that of a vertically-challenged man. What added more to the excitement was the fact that the film marked the reunion of the 'Jab Tak Hain Jaan' trio- SRK, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif.
While Shahrukh Khan's portrayal of pint-sized Bauua Singh won hearts all over, the film as a whole, failed to impress majority of the critics who blamed the inconsistent second-half for the disappointment. Zero too, received mixed reactions from the audience.
According to a Business Today report, Zero reportedly released across 5,965 theatres all over the world. As per early estimates, the film minted around Rs. 15 to 20 crore on its first day. As per a Box Office India report, the opening in terms of occupancy is a little less than 2.0 (Hindi) but the release is wider. While Zero is expected to pik up numbers over the weekend, a negative word-of-mouth could play a major spoilsport.
Meanwhile, here's how Twitterati reacted to the film-
Yasir Khan @YaRdLeY002
"Watch #Zero today fdfs and loved it and want to feel love once again... that's why I am going tomorrow also...my rating I think so heart says all.."
Salwa Ali Khan @salwa1198
"@iamsrk You are supremely talented. Not being biased at all! Absolutely LOVED your performance. Despite being skeptical about seeing you as a vertically challenged character, I forgot it was you. You won me over as @BauuaSingh! #Zero is a package! Laughed & cried. Proud of you."
Sunny Kesh @Sunnykesh
"#Zero means zero logic. Whole Katrina episode wasn't necessary at all. I'm shocked this is a product of Anand L Rai. #ZeroReview."
Farhan @Fanu1Farhan
"@iamsrk is wasting his valuable talents in shit movies without reading script.. without script why you are experimenting yaar Huge Disappointment #ZeroReview By A SRK Fan Heart Broken Again #zero #ZeroDay."
Jihan Khan @JihaneKhan
"Coming back to Mumbai for one day, skiped the rehearsals too for the show, just for @iamsrk 's eyes. Every time i come to watch his movies really very deserving to let anything between hands and just Enjoying his fabulous acting. This time #Zero Such another masterpiece!"
Sayani ❤ @its_me_Sayani
"What to say about the vfx! Everybody has already watched it... But I just witnessed some acting worth watching..... Awfff.... My mind is blogged with #Zero."
Haroon Rashid @iHaroonRashid
"Ok sorry in advance. #Zero is hugely disappointing. Great first half, dismal second. #SRK is brilliant throughout - so is Katrina Kaif. The dialogue is sharp but everything else falls flat. Please release the Nooran Sisters/Rahat track in full - it was the best song in the film."
Naomi Datta @nowme_datta
"This is the best SRK performance I have seen in years. The ALR universe is always absurdist - it either works for you or it doesnt. The dialogue is very sharp. Of course, the film requires a suspension of disbelief but I liked it. Liked the first half more! #Zero."