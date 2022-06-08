Samrat Prithviraj Day 5 Box Office Collection: Akshay Kumar's Period Drama Struggles To Earn Big

Akshay Kumar's much awaited magnum opus Samrat Prithviraj released in theatres on June 3. However upon its release, the film received mixed reviews from the critics and going by its lackluster run at the box office, has failed to meet the expectations of the audience.

The historical film had a slow start at the box office as it minted Rs 10.70 Crore on its opening day. Over the weekend, Samrat Prithviraj showed a slight improvement in its business as it collected Rs 12.60 Crore and Rs 16.10 Crore on Saturday and Sunday respectively with majority of its numbers coming from the mass-centric audience.

After an opening weekend of Rs 39.40 Crore, the Akshay Kumar-starrer witnessed a sharp drop in its collection on Monday as it collected Rs 5 Crore. Going by the early estimates, it seems that the movie further saw a decline in its business on Tuesday and minted around Rs 4.40 Crore at the ticket windows.

Further, there are reports that the shows of Samrat Prithviraj are being cut down as most of the morning shows witness occupancy in single digits.

Helmed by Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi, Samrat Prithviraj features Akshay Kumar in the titular role and marks the Bollywood debut of former beauty queen Manushi Chhillar.

Prior the film's release, Dr Dwivedi had called this Akshay Kumar film his dream project and revealed that that he lived with the story for 18 years before he made the movie.

"Samrat Prithviraj is my dream project. It's a script that I have nurtured for a long, long time because of the extensive research work that was needed before I even attempted to make a film on this mighty and legendary king. To be precise, Prithviraj's final research took about six months for me to be fully satisfied that every single fact was checked multiple times," the filmmaker had said in a statement.