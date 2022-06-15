Sonu Sood Rescues Indian Man Stuck In Thailand Due To A Job Scam
Actor-turned-philanthropist Sonu Sood did it again. Well-known for being a big-hearted person, Sonu rescued an Indian man who got stuck in Thailand due to a job scam. On June 12, a man identified as Sahil Khan took to Twitter and tweeted, "I m stuck in Thailand and there is no option to get out from here, Sonu sir I requested you to please help. @SonuSood."
After coming across his tweet, Sonu replied, "Sending you the tickets. Time to meet your family."
On June 13, Sahil shared a video of himself, wherein he is heard saying that he has arrived in India.
He
captioned
the
video
as,
"Finally
reached
India.
No
words,
true
jam.
@SonuSood
I'll
always
pray
for
you
Sonu
Sood
sir
more
success.
What you have did it to me, no one does these days. #realsavior #RealHero."
Sonu replied by saying, "हिंदुस्तानी भाई हो हमारे वापिस हिंदुस्तान तो लाना ही था (You are my brother, had to bring you back to India)."
Many netizens hailed Sonu as a messiah and lauded him for supporting Indian with so much compassion.
When a netizen asked Sahil what went wrong in Thailand, he replied, "They are running scam process and they make you work like a labour, they took my passport, very bad no internet connectivity. Can't go out from premises without their permission. because of @SonuSood I came out from that trap."
With respect to work, Sonu was recently seen in Samrat Prithviraj. Unfortunately, the film failed to woo the audience and tanked at the box office.