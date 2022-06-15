    For Quick Alerts
      Sonu Sood Rescues Indian Man Stuck In Thailand Due To A Job Scam

      Actor-turned-philanthropist Sonu Sood did it again. Well-known for being a big-hearted person, Sonu rescued an Indian man who got stuck in Thailand due to a job scam. On June 12, a man identified as Sahil Khan took to Twitter and tweeted, "I m stuck in Thailand and there is no option to get out from here, Sonu sir I requested you to please help. @SonuSood."

      After coming across his tweet, Sonu replied, "Sending you the tickets. Time to meet your family."

      On June 13, Sahil shared a video of himself, wherein he is heard saying that he has arrived in India.

      He captioned the video as, "Finally reached India. No words, true jam. @SonuSood I'll always pray for you Sonu Sood sir more success.
      What you have did it to me, no one does these days. #realsavior #RealHero."

      Sonu replied by saying, "हिंदुस्तानी भाई हो हमारे वापिस हिंदुस्तान तो लाना ही था (You are my brother, had to bring you back to India)."

      Many netizens hailed Sonu as a messiah and lauded him for supporting Indian with so much compassion.

      When a netizen asked Sahil what went wrong in Thailand, he replied, "They are running scam process and they make you work like a labour, they took my passport, very bad no internet connectivity. Can't go out from premises without their permission. because of @SonuSood I came out from that trap."

      With respect to work, Sonu was recently seen in Samrat Prithviraj. Unfortunately, the film failed to woo the audience and tanked at the box office.

      Story first published: Wednesday, June 15, 2022, 20:17 [IST]
