Manushi Chhillar On Being Judged For Choosing Acting: It Is Not To Impress People

In 2019, Manushi Chhillar announced her Bollywood debut with Samrat Prithviraj opposite Akshay Kumar, after winning the title of Miss World 2017. Recently, the film arrived in theatres, but failed to impress the audience and tanked at the box office. While the film was a dud at the box office, Manushi received praise for the portrayal of princess Sanyogita in the film.

In her recent tete-a-tete with a media portal, when Manushi was asked if she ever got bothered about trolls, questioning her path towards acting, she said that she did not choose acting to impress people, but to live life on her own terms.

She told Bollywood Bubble, "The first thing is this is my life and these are my personal decisions. I am not going to make these decisions of my life based on what strangers I have never met and who are sitting behind a fake account, think I should be doing. Aap karo aapko jo karna hai life mein, koi nahi rok raha hai aapko. (You do whatever you want in your life, no one is stopping you)."

She further hinted at actresses like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sushmita Sen, Priyanka Chopra, Lara Dutta, etc., and said that there have been a lot of pageant winners who have become actors and a lot who haven't chose this path. However, stereotyping anyone doesn't makes sense to her.

Manushi also added that how her life changed after winning Miss World with the opportunities and platform that she received, only she knows that and it's her decision only how she utilised them.

She went on to add that from childhood, everyone has been fighting for the right to choose for themselves. Even today, not just women, but even men don't get the right to choose their careers or life partners. Very few people get that freedom.

"I got that because of my parents, so I will use that freedom and I will choose what I want to do in life. And it is not to impress people but to live my life on my own terms," concluded Chhillar.