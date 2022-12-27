Katrina Kaif Slays Holiday Look In Comfy Pyjama Set; Find Out Its Price

Pyjamas are the most comfortable outfit and it looks like actress Katrina Kaif is a fan of the attire. Star couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal jetted off on Monday morning for a year-end vacation. The snippets of their airport arrival was shared by a paparazzi account showing the lovebirds wearing the coziest outfits and that got our approval. Apparently, the Phone Bhoot actress considers pyjamas as a comforter and doesn't like wearing light clothes while traveling.

The video shared by the paparazzi account shows Katrina Kaif in silk-satin pyjamas. If you too are planning to travel, then we are here to bring you some details about the outfit and how to style them as well. The effortless comfy yet stylish loungewear is from the shelves of the luxury nightwear label Olivia Von Halle. Katrina's satin silk and ruby-red printed pyjama set is from the Resort 2023 collection.

Katrina's floral printed ensemble featured a co-ord top and pyjamas, that featured a collared shirt consisting of ivory piped silk trims, a curved notch lapel collar, a patch pocket, and quarter length sleeves. The blouse also had front button closures and a figure-skimming silhouette. Coming to the pyjama pants, it had a straight leg fitting and a high waistline.

If you are someone who likes staying ultra stylish and casual, the outfit is best for casual outings and can even be worn for housewarming parties or get-togethers with friends and brunch. The outfit can be paired with white sneakers, and just like Katrina, you can accessorise the outfit with black tinted shades.

Check out Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's pictures below:-



PRICE OF KATRINA KAIF'S PYJAMA SET?

Katrina's ruby-red lounge wear is available on the Olivia Von Halle website and is called the Lila Sylva Silk Satin Pajama Set. If you want to add the outfit in our wardrobe, you have to pay an amount of ₹‌49,400.

Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal opted for a white shirt and ripped light blue jeans, wore a baseball cap, and completed his airport look with black sunglasses.

