Jiah Khan's Death Case: 10 Facts About Her Murder Mystery

Sooraj

According to Jiah Khan's mother Rabbiya, Sooraj Pancholi was in a live-in relationship with Jiah Khan and he hated his father Aditya Pancholi. Going by Jiah Khan's suicide note, she had to undergo abortion, as Sooraj forced Jiah to abort the child.

Suicide Note

According to Jiah's suicide note, Sooraj Pancholi was cheating on the actress and was going around with other girls. Sooraj Pancholi was once dating a woman 20 years older than him. The lady used to supply jewelery to the pancholi family. According to reports, Sooraj Pancholi was cashing in on Jiah Khan's money and also receiving gifts from her.

Signs Of Struggle

The Kalina Forensic Laboratory report of August 16 says that fragments of human flesh were found under Jiah Khan's fingernails. The finding as per Jiah's family show clear signs of struggle before her death.

Incapacitated With Alcohol

FSL report's finding also said that 300 ml alcohol was found in Jiah's stomach. Dr Sharma's report says,"if that amount of alcohol was found in her body, then she was clearly incapacitated and it is possible for an able-bodied person to hang an incapacitated person."

Evidence Was Destroyed

The Kalina Forensic Laboratory also revealed that her underwear had bloods stains. The most important piece of evidence (the human tissue and blood caught in Jiah's finger-nails) was not only not properly investigated, but also destroyed later by the investigating team

She Was Held Tightly

The petition says that besides ligature marks that occur in death due to hanging, injury marks were noticed on Jiah's face and body. An injury was noticed on the right side of her lips and a mark on her left arm suggested as if someone had held her tightly.

Strangulated To Death

While police claimed that Jiah had hanged herself with a muslin 'dupatta'. In the petition, forensic expert Dr R N Jerajani opined that the depth of ligature marks in Jiah's case was difficult to achieve with a soft material. He has further opined that the ligature marks on Jiah's neck are not like the ones usually found on the body of a person who hangs self from a ceiling fan. The possibility of strangulation is not ruled out in this case, he said in the forensic report.

Change In Outfit

The petition further said that CCTV camera footage showed that Jiah had entered her house a few minutes before she committed suicide. At that time, she was wearing a track suit but her body was discovered in a night gown. Would a person about to commit suicide change her dress, the petition asked.

No Signs Of Suicide

The petition says that a person who commits suicide would have his or her eyes popping and tongue protruding out, while in the case of Jiah it was not so. Also, in such cases lung or brain hemorrhage is generally noticed, but in this case this was not observed.

CCTV Footage

In the CCTV footage Rabbiya claimed that Jiah looked happy, while she moved out of her 1st floor apartment with her. Her petition filed in the High Court reads,"It is very apparent from the CCTV footage of the building that the Deceased was in a normal mood."