Jiah Khan's Death Case: 10 Facts About Her Murder Mystery
Jiah Khan was born on February 20, 1988 in New York, and was brought up in London, Chelsea. She studied English literature and Art from MPW in London, and then at the age of 17 went on to study Shakespeare and method acting at the Lee Strasberg's Institute in New York. It felt extremely sad when this magnificent beauty passed away, it's been one year and her mother is still fighting about her case claiming she was murdered.
Today we bring to you some known and unknown facts about her mysterious death case but before that let's remember this pretty beauty's journey in Bollywood.The greatest turning point in Jiah Khan's life came when Ram Gopal Verma selected her as the lead heroine opposite Amitabh Bachchan in the controversial film Nishabd, loosely based around the famous novel 'Lolita.' Ram Gopal Varma directed Nishabd and all of 18, Jiah Khan instantly became one of the most sought after actresses in the industry.
Nishabd was released in 2007 and Jiah Khan got a 'Filmfare Best Debutant' nomination for her acting skills. Jiah was born Nafisa and changed her name to Jiah before her Bollywood debut. Interestingly, she went back to being called Nafisa just before her death. Jiah Khan even portrayed Manisha Koirala's childhood role in Mani Ratnam's Dil Se. Besides acting Jiah also sang one of the popular tracks from the movie, 'Take Lite'. She was keen poetess, singer and composer.
Let's take a look at some of the known and unknown facts about her murder mystery...
Sooraj
According to Jiah Khan's mother Rabbiya, Sooraj Pancholi was in a live-in relationship with Jiah Khan and he hated his father Aditya Pancholi. Going by Jiah Khan's suicide note, she had to undergo abortion, as Sooraj forced Jiah to abort the child.
Suicide Note
According to Jiah's suicide note, Sooraj Pancholi was cheating on the actress and was going around with other girls. Sooraj Pancholi was once dating a woman 20 years older than him. The lady used to supply jewelery to the pancholi family. According to reports, Sooraj Pancholi was cashing in on Jiah Khan's money and also receiving gifts from her.
Signs Of Struggle
The Kalina Forensic Laboratory report of August 16 says that fragments of human flesh were found under Jiah Khan's fingernails. The finding as per Jiah's family show clear signs of struggle before her death.
Incapacitated With Alcohol
FSL report's finding also said that 300 ml alcohol was found in Jiah's stomach. Dr Sharma's report says,"if that amount of alcohol was found in her body, then she was clearly incapacitated and it is possible for an able-bodied person to hang an incapacitated person."
Evidence Was Destroyed
The Kalina Forensic Laboratory also revealed that her underwear had bloods stains. The most important piece of evidence (the human tissue and blood caught in Jiah's finger-nails) was not only not properly investigated, but also destroyed later by the investigating team
She Was Held Tightly
The petition says that besides ligature marks that occur in death due to hanging, injury marks were noticed on Jiah's face and body. An injury was noticed on the right side of her lips and a mark on her left arm suggested as if someone had held her tightly.
Strangulated To Death
While police claimed that Jiah had hanged herself with a muslin 'dupatta'. In the petition, forensic expert Dr R N Jerajani opined that the depth of ligature marks in Jiah's case was difficult to achieve with a soft material. He has further opined that the ligature marks on Jiah's neck are not like the ones usually found on the body of a person who hangs self from a ceiling fan. The possibility of strangulation is not ruled out in this case, he said in the forensic report.
Change In Outfit
The petition further said that CCTV camera footage showed that Jiah had entered her house a few minutes before she committed suicide. At that time, she was wearing a track suit but her body was discovered in a night gown. Would a person about to commit suicide change her dress, the petition asked.
No Signs Of Suicide
The petition says that a person who commits suicide would have his or her eyes popping and tongue protruding out, while in the case of Jiah it was not so. Also, in such cases lung or brain hemorrhage is generally noticed, but in this case this was not observed.
CCTV Footage
In the CCTV footage Rabbiya claimed that Jiah looked happy, while she moved out of her 1st floor apartment with her. Her petition filed in the High Court reads,"It is very apparent from the CCTV footage of the building that the Deceased was in a normal mood."