India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
English
 »   »   »  The Real Hottie Of B'wood! These Beautiful Unseen Pictures Of Bipasha Basu Will Leave You Speechless

The Real Hottie Of B'wood! These Beautiful Unseen Pictures Of Bipasha Basu Will Leave You Speechless

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Bipasha Basu has made quite a name for herself in Bollywood, thanks to her good looks and bindass attitude. She is the hottest diva in Bollywood since her arrival in the film industry. Bipasha gave inspiration to many girls who thought a dusky girl can never become an actress! Truly, she is a role model!

    So for all the die-hard fans of Bipasha Basu, here are some pictures of the stunning actress, which will surely leave you guys speechless!

    Click on the slider to view all the 25 pictures.

    Bipasha Basu

    Not many are aware that Bipasha Basu who is the definition of hotness now, used to receive lots of criticism for her dark skin tone. Who knew that this dusky beauty would soon give fitness goals to the whole country?

    Also Read: SAD! Aishwarya Rai's Mom Got Multiple Cuts On The Face, Aaradhya Too, Got Hurt At The Airport

    Bipasha Basu was a famous model before joining Bollywood. But even she struggled a lot to make a name for herself in the glamour world.

    In an interview to a leading daily, Bipasha Basu revealed some interesting things about her struggling days, ''Firstly, you have to know what you want to do in life. I started very young so I was a little vague. But I knew one thing, modelling is very big in Mumbai and Delhi and that's where I should be.''

    Bipasha Basu further added, ''If you are not from the city, be prepared to go through the struggle of getting to know the right people. I started saying no before saying yes, even at the cost of upsetting people. Today, nothing in life embarrasses me and I have nothing to hide. I also think one can't get complacent at any stage in life. If you think stardom will chase you forever, you are living in a fool's paradise.''

    Wise words indeed!

    Read more about: bipasha basu
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue