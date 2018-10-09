 »   »   »  The Real Hottie Of B'wood! These Beautiful Unseen Pictures Of Bipasha Basu Will Leave You Speechless

Bipasha Basu has made quite a name for herself in Bollywood, thanks to her good looks and bindass attitude. She is the hottest diva in Bollywood since her arrival in the film industry. Bipasha gave inspiration to many girls who thought a dusky girl can never become an actress! Truly, she is a role model!

So for all the die-hard fans of Bipasha Basu, here are some pictures of the stunning actress, which will surely leave you guys speechless!

Not many are aware that Bipasha Basu who is the definition of hotness now, used to receive lots of criticism for her dark skin tone. Who knew that this dusky beauty would soon give fitness goals to the whole country?

Bipasha Basu was a famous model before joining Bollywood. But even she struggled a lot to make a name for herself in the glamour world.

In an interview to a leading daily, Bipasha Basu revealed some interesting things about her struggling days, ''Firstly, you have to know what you want to do in life. I started very young so I was a little vague. But I knew one thing, modelling is very big in Mumbai and Delhi and that's where I should be.''

Bipasha Basu further added, ''If you are not from the city, be prepared to go through the struggle of getting to know the right people. I started saying no before saying yes, even at the cost of upsetting people. Today, nothing in life embarrasses me and I have nothing to hide. I also think one can't get complacent at any stage in life. If you think stardom will chase you forever, you are living in a fool's paradise.''

Wise words indeed!