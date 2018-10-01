 »   »   »  When Sohail Khan BLAMED Aishwarya Rai For Making Salman Khan An Insecure Guy After Their Ugly Fight!

Sohail Blamed Aishwarya For The Break-up

Sohail Khan was quoted as saying, "Now she (Aishwarya Rai) weeps in public. When she was going around with him, when she used to visit our home so often like part of the family, did she ever acknowledge the relationship?

She never did. That made Salman feels insecure. He wanted to know how much she wanted him. She would never let him be sure of that."

He Also Took A Potshot At Her Affair With Vivek Oberoi

Sohail had also added, "Aishwarya Rai was in constant touch with Salman till recently on the mobile and that's what upset Vivek."

For The Uninitiated, This Explosive Interview Of Aishwarya Left The Khan Parivaar Baffled

In an explosive interview with TOI, Aishwarya had exposed Salman and had said, "Salman and I broke up last March, but he isn't able to come to terms with it. After we broke up, he would call me and talk rubbish."

‘Salman Got Physical With Me’

"He also suspected me of having affairs with my co-stars. I was linked up with everyone, from Abhishek Bachchan to Shahrukh Khan. There were times when Salman got physical with me, luckily without leaving any marks. And I would go to work as if nothing had happened," added had Aishwarya Rai.

Apparently, Salman Was Cheating On Aishwarya

She also shared that Salman was cheating on her while they were together. "He indirectly confessed to me one day," Aishwarya had revealed.

Aishwarya On Facing Salman’s Physical Abuse

In another interview, while talking about Salman's physical abuse, Aishwarya said, "I stood by him enduring his alcoholic misbehaviour in its worst phases and in turn I was at the receiving end of his abuse (verbal, physical and emotional), infidelity and indignity.

That is why like any other self-respecting woman I ended my relationship with him."

However, Salman Denied Physically Harassing Aishwarya Rai

While talking to a leading daily, Salman was quoted as saying, "No. I have never beaten her. Anyone can beat me up. Any fighter here on the sets can thrash me.

That is why people are not scared of me. I do get emotional. Then I hurt myself. I have banged my head against the wall; I have hurt myself all over. I cannot hurt anyone else."

Salman Had Also Added That He Had Only Hit Subhash Ghai

"I have only hit Subhash Ghai. Yet, I apologised to him the next day. There are times when you do get out of control. That person hit me with a spoon, almost broke a plate on my face, pissed on my shoes and grabbed me by the neck.

I could not control myself. And see what happened. Next day, I had to go and apologise."