    Happy Birthday Arjun Kapoor: His Childhood Photos Are Just Too 'Aww'dorable!

    By
    |

    The dashing Arjun Kapoor turns 34 today. Born on June 26, 1985, he worked as an assistant director in many films including Kal Ho Na Ho, Wanted, before finally making his Bollywood debut with Habib Faisal's Ishaqzaade opposite Parineeti Chopra. Over the years, the actor went on to star in films like Gunday, 2 States!, Tevar, Half Girlfriend, Ki & Ka, Mubarakan amongst others. Arjun was last seen in Raj Kumar Gupta's India's Most Wanted.

    On the personal front, the actor is in a very happy space and is reportedly dating Malaika Arora. As Bollywood's 'Most Wanted' munda turns a year older today, we dig into our photo album and bring you some really cute pictures of the birthday boy.

    Check them out right away.

    Can You Spot Arjun In This Picture?

    While if you can't, then here's the answer! That little kid in blue tee looking into the camera is our boy.

    Baby Arjun

    The actor as a toddler is making our hearts go squishy on the way.

    Birthday Tales

    Arjun is seen here standing beside his sister Anshula who is cutting her birthday cake. What makes the picture even more special is their late mother Mona being a part of it.

    Oh-so-funny

    The actor's animated expression definitely needs to be given a huge shout-out.

    Arjun's Swag As A Teen

    Arjun flaunting his cool shades while his sister looks on, is definitely swag on point.

    Family Portrait

    This picture of Arjun and Anshula posing with their parents is so heart-warming.

    What's On Arjun's Mind?

    We absolutely love Arjun's goofy expression in this picture which looks probably from a birthday party.

    Too Much Cuteness In One Frame

    Arjun Kapoor along with his cousins including Sonam Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor is all smiles for the camera. It makes us realize time flies and how!

