Most-viewed Bollywood Trailers Of 2019: Kabir Singh And Housefull 4 Beat Prabhas's Saaho

It's A Tie Between Kabir Singh & Housefull 4

The trailers of 'Kabir Singh' and 'Housefull 4' trailer have 95 million views each - almost a century. Speaking of the box office, both films put up an exceptional business. While 'Kabir Singh' was high on performance, 'Housefull 4' was more about the entertainment factor.

Saaho

Prabhas starrer 'Saaho' failed to make it to the top and rather secured a second spot on the list. 'Saaho' (Hindi) trailer has crossed 90 million views on YouTube, which is nothing less than impressive!

Bharat

The third spot is secured by Salman Khan's 'Bharat', which has garnered 72 million views, till date. Apart from Salman, the film also cast Katrina Kaif and it passed with flying colours at the box office.

De De Pyaar De

This Ajay Devgn-Tabu-Rakul Preet Singh starrer was yet another hit at the box office and its trailer has 70 million views!

Good Newwz

Karan Johar's 'Good Newwz' has already crossed 69 million views on YouTube and the film is all set to hit the theatres on December 27, 2019. The movie casts Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani in the lead roles.

Student Of The Year 2

Even though the film was an average hit at the box office, SOTY 2's trailer has garnered more than 67 million views on YouTube. The movie was made on a budget of ₹80 crore and it earned ₹98 crore at the box office.

Luka Chuppi

Kartik Aaryan-Kriti Sanon's 'Luka Chuppi' trailer is also one of the most-loved trailers of 2019 and it has garnered more than 63 million views, till date!

On a related note, the film was a blockbuster at the box office.

It's A Tie Between Gully Boy & Bala

Can you pick one between Ranveer Singh's 'Gully Boy' and Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Bala'? Both films were so brilliant and their trailers grabbed millions of eyeballs too. Wondering what's the view on their trailers? Well, it's 62 million each. Pretty good, right?

Super 30

Hrithik Roshan's 'Super 30' also created a wave among the netizens and the film's trailer has been watched over 60 million times. That's the power of the Greek God of Bollywood.

It's A Tie Between Kesari & Dabangg 3

While the genres of 'Kesari' and 'Dabangg 3' are poles apart - their trailers have a similarity, i.e., common views. Both films' trailers have garnered more than 52 million views on YouTube.

While 'Kesari' was a clean hit at the box office, it is yet to be seen how 'Dabangg' 3 will perform as the film is slated to hit the theatres on December 20, 2019.