Navratri 2021 Song Of The Day: Shah Rukh Khan’s Udi Udi Jaaye From Raees Needs Your Attention

Navratri
is
here
and
this
time,
we
have
decided
that
for
all
nine
days
of
the
festival,
we
would
come
up
with
a
song
for
the
Garba/Dandiya
enthusiasts.
As
we
all
know,
Dandiya
nights
and
Bollywood
songs
go
hand
in
hand
and
our
first
pick
was
'Odhani' from
Rajkummar
Rao-Mouni
Roy's
film,
Made
In
China.
Can
you
guess
what
we
have
picked
for
the
second
day
of
Navratri
2020?
Well,
it's
none
other
than
the
superhit
song,
'Udi
Udi
Jaye'
from
the
Shahrukh
Khan-Mahira
Khan
starrer
Raees
(2017).
Be
it
the
lyrics
or
the
beats
of
the
song,
everything
fits
perfectly
and
would
compel
the
Garba/Dandiya
enthusiasts
to
shake
their
legs
and
enjoy
the
festive
night
to
the
fullest.
Check
out
the
song
here
and
pick
up
a
few
steps
of
Mahira
and
SRK's
if
needed
and
set
the
dance
floor
on
fire.
Composed
by
Ram
Sampath
and
sung
by
Sukhwinder
Singh,
Bhoomi
Trivedi
and
Karsan
Sagathia,
'Udi
Udi
Jaye'
was
an
instant
hit
with
music
lovers
and
has
the
perfect
desi
vibe.
Keep
watching
this
space
for
more
filmy
updates
on
Navratri.