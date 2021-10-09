Navratri 2021: Devoleena Bhattacharjee Visits Assam To Celebrate Durga Pujo

TV actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee recently visited her hometown Assam to celebrate the auspicious festival, Durga Puja with her family. In an interview with Times of India, Bigg Boss 13's former contestant revealed her Durga Pujo plans.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee said, "I'm here in Assam with my family for Durga Pujo celebrations. Here the celebrations are mostly done in the last 4 days referred to as 'Maha Saptami', 'Maha Ashtami', 'Maha Navami' and 'Dashami'. Navratri here is called Durga Puja and is one of the biggest festivals of the state like West Bengal."

The Saath Nibhaana Saathiya actress further gave some more details about her Durga Pujo celebration in Assam. Devoleena said, "Every year large pandals, larger-than-life Durga idols, themed pandals adorn in the city, which is decked up in lights and colour. It is a tradition in our culture to deck up in new clothes and go for pandal hopping. It's really fun. This year Assam is celebrating but still, we have got some guidelines looking at the pandemic. But still, the excitement is like always. I, along with my mom, are planning to go to Puja market today."

Bigg Boss 15: Prince Narula SLAMS Devoleena Bhattacharjee For Calling Jay Bhanushali 'TV Ka Amitabh Bachchan'

Devoleena Bhattacharjee also said that she has already planned to play Garba and Dandiya with her close friends and family at her paternal home. She will also be enjoying some delicious food during the Navratri days. Let us tell you, Devoleena's amazing pictures in saree will definitely go viral on social media, and fans can't wait to see them.

Rakhi Sawant Turns 80-Year-Old Lady For Begum Badshah; Vikas Gupta & Devoleena Bhattacharjee React

Talking about the actress, Devoleena Bhattacharjee was last seen in the Bigg Boss OTT as a special guest with Rashami Desai. She was also a part of Bigg Boss 14 as a proxy of Eijaz Khan. She is an ardent fan of Bigg Boss and is currently reviewing all the activities that have been happening inside the Bigg Boss 15 house.