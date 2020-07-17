Happy Birthday Bhumi Pednekar: If You’re Her True Fan You Must Know These 5 Unknown Facts About Her

Bhumi Is A True-blue Shah Rukh-Salman Fan

In her first-ever interview during the promotions of Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Bhumi had revealed that she's a die-hard fan of both Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan and she would love to do a film with both of them. Well, this dream of Bhumi has not been fulfilled yet, but we would love to see her paired opposite SRK or Salman in future.

Bhumi Was An Assistant To Shanoo Sharma

Casting director Shanoo Sharma is a well-known name in the film industry. Did you know that before turning an actress, Bhumi worked as an assistant to Shanoo for Yash Raj Films?

Bhumi Auditioned 100 Girls For Dum Laga Ke Haisha

You must not be aware that for the role of the female protagonist in Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Pednekar, who was working as an assistant casting director, took over 100 auditions and couldn't find an apt girl for the role.

Later, she enacted a few scenes herself just to brief the girls, who came for the audition, but her act was liked by the casting team and the director so much that they decided to rope in Bhumi for the role.

Bhumi Gained 10-12 Kilos For Her Debut Film

Bhumi's journey as an actress started on a very interesting note. We have heard the stories of many actresses like Alia Bhatt and Sonam Kapoor shedding extra kilos for their debut, but Bhumi was asked to gain 10 kilos for her character, Sandhya.

Bhumi’s Twitter Bio

Have you ever noticed Bhumi's Twitter bio? It reads ‘Actor, Dreamer, Future Leader." Well the first two words are not so surprising, but we're quite impressed with the last word- future leader!

