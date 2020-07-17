    For Quick Alerts
      Happy Birthday Bhumi Pednekar: If You’re Her True Fan You Must Know These 5 Unknown Facts About Her

      There are only a few actresses who have left a positive impact on audiences' mind with their first film, especially if she's not a star kid. Actress Bhumi Pednekar is certainly one of them. We still remember how her debut film, Dum Laga Ke Haisha created a tremendous buzz among the audiences and the film turned out to be a blockbuster owing to Bhumi and Ayushmann Khurrana's brilliant acts. Just five years into the film industry and Bhumi has already carved a niche for herself.

      Today (July 18, 2020), as the actress turns a year old, we bring to you five unknown facts about the 'powerhouse of talent', which you must know if you're one of her die hard fans.

      Bhumi Is A True-blue Shah Rukh-Salman Fan

      In her first-ever interview during the promotions of Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Bhumi had revealed that she's a die-hard fan of both Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan and she would love to do a film with both of them. Well, this dream of Bhumi has not been fulfilled yet, but we would love to see her paired opposite SRK or Salman in future.

      Bhumi Was An Assistant To Shanoo Sharma

      Casting director Shanoo Sharma is a well-known name in the film industry. Did you know that before turning an actress, Bhumi worked as an assistant to Shanoo for Yash Raj Films?

      Bhumi Auditioned 100 Girls For Dum Laga Ke Haisha

      You must not be aware that for the role of the female protagonist in Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Pednekar, who was working as an assistant casting director, took over 100 auditions and couldn't find an apt girl for the role.

      Later, she enacted a few scenes herself just to brief the girls, who came for the audition, but her act was liked by the casting team and the director so much that they decided to rope in Bhumi for the role.

      Bhumi Gained 10-12 Kilos For Her Debut Film

      Bhumi's journey as an actress started on a very interesting note. We have heard the stories of many actresses like Alia Bhatt and Sonam Kapoor shedding extra kilos for their debut, but Bhumi was asked to gain 10 kilos for her character, Sandhya.

      Bhumi’s Twitter Bio

      Have you ever noticed Bhumi's Twitter bio? It reads ‘Actor, Dreamer, Future Leader." Well the first two words are not so surprising, but we're quite impressed with the last word- future leader!

      FilmiBeat wishes Bhumi a very happy birthday!

      Story first published: Saturday, July 18, 2020, 6:36 [IST]
