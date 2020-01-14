RIP Ritu Nanda: Her Rare Pictures With Raj Kapoor And Family Will Leave You Teary-eyed

It's a sad day for the Kapoors as Raj Kapoor's daughter Ritu Nanda succumbed to cancer today at the age of 71. While her three brothers- Randhir, Rishi and Rajiv stepped into the world of showbiz, Ritu preferred to keep low-profile and stayed away from the film industry.

Ritu even penned a book on her father titled Raj Kapoor: The One and Only Showman. For those who ain't aware, she was an entrepreneur associated with the life insurance business. In fact, she even holds the record for selling 17000 pension policies in a day. In 1969, she tied the knot with Rajan Nanda, head of the Escorts Limited. The couple have a son named Nikhil Nanda. He is married to Amitabh Bachchan's daughter Shweta Bachchan.

On Ritu Nanda's demise today, we walk down the memory lane and bring you some of her rare moments with her family.

A Picture From Ritu Nanda's Wedding Raj Kapoor is all smiles while we see Ritu beautifully decked up as a bride, coyly looking down. 'Dulha' Rajan Nanda is also a part of the picture. We're A Family The showman of Bollywood strikes a pose with wife Krishnaraj Kapoor and daughter Ritu Nanda. This Is The Cutest Snap On The Internet Today Krishnaraj Kapoor is seen posing with her kids- Randhir, Rishi, Shashi and Ritu in this photo. Old Is Gold Here's a rare picture of Ritu Nanda with Neetu Kapoor. This just made us realize time flies and how! Papa's Darlings Raj Kapoor plays daddy dearest to his children, Randhir Kapoor and Ritu Nanda.

