    Best Of 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      RIP Ritu Nanda: Her Rare Pictures With Raj Kapoor And Family Will Leave You Teary-eyed

      By
      |

      It's a sad day for the Kapoors as Raj Kapoor's daughter Ritu Nanda succumbed to cancer today at the age of 71. While her three brothers- Randhir, Rishi and Rajiv stepped into the world of showbiz, Ritu preferred to keep low-profile and stayed away from the film industry.

      Ritu even penned a book on her father titled Raj Kapoor: The One and Only Showman. For those who ain't aware, she was an entrepreneur associated with the life insurance business. In fact, she even holds the record for selling 17000 pension policies in a day. In 1969, she tied the knot with Rajan Nanda, head of the Escorts Limited. The couple have a son named Nikhil Nanda. He is married to Amitabh Bachchan's daughter Shweta Bachchan.

      On Ritu Nanda's demise today, we walk down the memory lane and bring you some of her rare moments with her family.

      A Picture From Ritu Nanda's Wedding

      A Picture From Ritu Nanda's Wedding

      Raj Kapoor is all smiles while we see Ritu beautifully decked up as a bride, coyly looking down. 'Dulha' Rajan Nanda is also a part of the picture.

      We're A Family

      We're A Family

      The showman of Bollywood strikes a pose with wife Krishnaraj Kapoor and daughter Ritu Nanda.

      This Is The Cutest Snap On The Internet Today

      This Is The Cutest Snap On The Internet Today

      Krishnaraj Kapoor is seen posing with her kids- Randhir, Rishi, Shashi and Ritu in this photo.

      Old Is Gold

      Old Is Gold

      Here's a rare picture of Ritu Nanda with Neetu Kapoor. This just made us realize time flies and how!

      Papa's Darlings

      Papa's Darlings

      Raj Kapoor plays daddy dearest to his children, Randhir Kapoor and Ritu Nanda.

      Raj Kapoor's Daughter Ritu Nanda Passes Away; Neetu Kapoor Mourns Her Death!

      Story first published: Tuesday, January 14, 2020, 15:09 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jan 14, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue