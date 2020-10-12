Who Is Aditya Narayan's Fiancée Shweta Agarwal? Did You Know She Has Worked With Prabhas?

As singer Aditya Narayan confirms his wedding with fiancée Shweta Agarwal, we bring to you some unknown facts about the latter. Did you know Shweta Agarwal is a Bollywood actress, and has already worked with Prabhas in a Telugu movie? Well, Shweta was a well-known model, who made her Bollywood debut with Vikram Bhatt's Shaapit in 2010. In the film, she played the lead role of Kaaya Shekhawat.

Interestingly, the film also marked the debut of Aditya Narayan and he played the role of Shweta's beau named Aman Bhargav.

Ahead of Shaapit's release, Vikram had praised Shweta for being extremely talented and told media, "Shweta is an extremely talented girl. She has put in a lot of hard work in her role and will surely go a long way in this industry."

Unfortunately, Shweta's performance in Shaapit went unnoticed, and the actress failed to impress the moviegoers.

Before making her Bollywood debut, Shweta had featured in 2003 Telugu film Raghavendra, which also starred Prabhas in the lead role. The same year, Shweta featured in another Telugu film titled Idi Maa Ashokgadi Love Story.

In 2008, Shweta had also featured in the Turkish movie Miras.

Shweta has even played different characters in TV serials including Shagun, Dekho Magar Pyaar Se and Babul Ki Duwayen Leti Jaa.

Apart from it, she has appeared in many commercials including Lux and JK Lakshmi cement.

Coming back to Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal's wedding announcement, we wish the couple have a happy future together.

