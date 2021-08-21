These Films Of Saira Banu Are A Must Watch For Every Cinephile!

With her style and elegance, Saira Banu lit up the frame every time she appeared on screen. The actress made her debut opposite Shammi Kapoor in the 1961 film Junglee and delivered many memorable performances in her career.

Off screen too, the actress won hearts with her candour. In one of her old interviews, when she was asked a harsh question about acting in sensible films, the actress had replied, "I will act in a sensible film when there is a sensible audience to view such a film. Is there anything sensible in our country that we should single out films and make them the target of cri­ticism?" That's Banu, shooting straight from the film.

Interestingly, the actress had turned down some films which went on to become huge hits at the box office. This includes Reena Roy's Nagin and Waheeda Rehman's Guide. Saira refused Nagin because she wasn't convinced about it. She also let go Guide as she had alloted her dates to Mehboob Khan's Habba Khatoon in which she was paired opposite her childhood crush who later became her husband, Dilip Kumar. In an interview with Quint, Banu had admitted that she always picked up unusual projects while her colleagues chose big banner films.

Ahead of Saira Banu's 77th birthday, we list down some of her most memorable work on screen.