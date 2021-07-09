When Dilip Kumar Revealed He And Saira Banu Have No Regrets On Not Having Children

Legendary actor Dilip Kumar's demise on July 7 was a day of immense grief and sorrow for the film industry and marked the end of an era. The actor who passed away at the age of 98 is now survived by his wife Saira Banu who had stood by him like a rock during his last days. The coupled had tied the knot on October 11, 1966, and had since then been an example of togetherness and true companionship. However, the couple never had any children but the thespian in an earlier interview had revealed that he and his wife never had any regrets about the same.

In an earlier 2012 interview with Hindustan Times, Dilip Kumar had spoken about the same and had said, "It would have been great if we had our own kids. But we have no regrets. We are both submissive to the will of God. As for incompleteness, I must tell you that neither Saira nor I can complain of a lack of contentment."

Legendary Actor Dilip Kumar Passes Away At 98

However, the Naya Daur actor also stressed that he and Saira Banu never felt incomplete due to their immediate close-knitted family and relatives. The actor had said, "It is enough for us that we have our families to share our happiness and our small dismays with. Mine is a large family, with so many nieces and nephews and their families of growing kids speaking the language of today, which is as bewildering as it is befitting the times they are living in. Saira's is a small family comprising her brother Sultan and his kids and grandchildren. We feel we are lucky to be there for them when they need us."

Dilip Kumar's Demise: CINTAA Pays Homage To The Legendary Actor In A Heartfelt Statement

Furthermore, Dilip Kumar had stated that despite having no heir of his own, he wishes that young actors of today will be there to carry forward his legacy in the field of cinema. The Mughal-e-Azam actor had revealed, "I already see so many actors eager to carry forward what I established in my time. When a bright young actor comes up to me and says, 'Sir, I wish to follow your work and walk the path you paved for us with your foresight,' I am filled with a sense of awe and gratitude to the Almighty for having taken me through the paces of finding my way in a profession I had no preparation to be in."