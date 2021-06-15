Happy Birthday Imtiaz Ali: 5 Times The Filmmaker Redefined Love For Millennials With His Films!

'Main Apni Favourite Hoon'

Love yourself first and everything else falls in line. Kareena Kapoor Khan's character Geet in Imtiaz Ali's 2007 film Jab We Met gave us some major lessons on self-love. During the course of the film, she even makes the introvert Aditya (Shahid Kapoor) realize that loving ourselves will always bring the best in us and she becomes the 'geet' (song) of his life.

The Dilemma Of Being Practical When It Comes To Love

Two people bump into each other in the lift. Neither of them notice the other. A month later, their next meeting happens at a pub. Sparks flow, they date and eventually choose to part ways with a 'break-up party.' But, is it that simple when it comes to matters of heart? Imtiaz Ali's 2009 film Love Aaj Kal starring Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone, perfectly depicted a modern-day relationship. It taught us despite the changing times, the basic core of love will always remain the same. Sometimes, it's better to trust your heart and choose to let go of fear.

Sometimes, A Heartbreak Brings You Closer To Being The Person You Are Meant To Be

"Toote huye dil se hi sangeet nikalta hai," when Khatana Bhai (Kumud Mishra) says this to Ranbir Kapoor's character Janardhan in Rockstar (2011), you realize that sometimes it's important to let go of something to embrace the new. In short, the journey of love can be difficult and painful at times.

Let Love Be Your Strength And Not Weakness

'Pal bhar theher jaao, dil ye sambhal jaaye, kaise tumhe roka karoon. Meri taraf aata har gham phisal jaaye aankhon mein tumko bharoon, bin bole baatein tumse karoon, agar tum saath ho, agar tum saath ho,' these lyrics from 'Agar Tum Saath Ho' song perfectly sums up how love should always be your strength and not your weakness.

What You Are Seeking Is Seeking You

Shah Rukh Khan-Anushka Sharma's Jab Harry Met Sejal taught us to trust the Universe for bringing to us what truly belongs to us when it comes to love as well. Isn't that what we call 'law of attraction'?