Happy Birthday Varun Dhawan: 5 Things About Him Which Makes Us Sing 'Manma Emotion Jaage Re'

Lights, Camera & Action

Be it playing a quintessential‌ lover boy with a streak of humour (films like Main Tera Hero, Badrinath Ki Dulhania) or man who goes on a revenge spree post the death of his loved ones (Badlapur), Varun Dhawan has proved his versatility as an actor with his impressive filmography. Even the ones which didn't set the cash register ringing at the box office, the audience had enough reasons to love Varun! His upcoming film Bhediya has him essaying the role of a werewolf and we just can't wait for some major surprise on the big screen.

We Can't Get Enough Of Those Swag & Dance Moves

The handsome hunk leaves us all clapping and whistling every time he hits the dance floor. Proof? Watch him in songs like 'Tamma Tamma' (Badrinath Ki Dulhania), 'First Class' (Kalank), 'Sau Tarah Ke' (Dishoom).

Varun Dhawan's Style Game Is On Point

Comfort casual outfits are Varun Dhawan's thing. But the lad also makes us go weak in our knees whenever he goes the traditional way. And yes, did we mention that we love him shirtless as well? *wink wink*

Fitness Goals, Anyone?

One look at Varun Dhawan's Instagram page and we bet you would want to hit the gym right away! The actor often sets social media on fire with droolworthy pictures of his well-sculpted physique. Mind you, even when he was recently down with COVID-19, the actor made sure to get his daily dose of fitness through his yoga sessions. Now, that's what we call some serious dedication!

His Love For His Fans Is All Things Cute

From obliging fans with selfies when they bump into him in public to interacting with them on Twitter, Varun Dhawan never misses a chance to make his fans feel special. Recently, the young star was hailed by the internet when he sent his love and good wishes to a young fan who was hospitalized. Not just his followers, even the paparazzi loves Varun for his chilled out attitude.