Remembering Rishi Kapoor: 10 Evergreen Songs Of The Late Actor Which Will Be Etched In Our Hearts Forever

"Even in his bullying, there was so much love that one couldn't help enjoy listening to him. The most entertaining stories came from him," Taapsee Pannu recalled while speaking about her Mulk co-star Rishi Kapoor. April 30, 2020, the day when Indian cinema lost a shining star. While the nation was still recovering from the news of Irrfan Khan's sudden demise on April 29, 2020, another shocker dropped the next day that Chintuji was no more!

His passing away marked the end of an era which was filled with memories of innocent romance, colourful sweaters and soul-stirring music. In a 47-year-long career, the late actor dabbled with every genre and passed with flying colours. His Zamaane Ko Dikhaana Hai co-star Padmini Kolhapure had said in one of her interviews, "I used to bunk school and go watch Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh films. I was a fan first and then the next thing I knew I was doing a movie with him. I was sharing screen space with him. I used to love him on screen and admire his dancing and the next thing I knew I was dancing with him. It was totally surreal for me."

Well, that was the charm of the Bollywood heartthrob which made the ladies go weak in their knees since the time he made his first appearance as a rosy-cheeked leading man, in Raj Kapoor's teenage romantic flick Bobby. From then till his last film The Body (2019), the man was a complete entertainer in every sense. Besides his impressive filmography, the actor also has many popular songs to his credit.

On Rishi Kapoor's first death anniversary (April 30, 2021), we have compiled for you folks, 10 evergreen songs of the late actor which will be etched in our hearts forever.

1. Hum Tum Ek Kamre Mein Band Ho (Bobby)

Rishi Kapoor and Dimple Kapadia are giving us flirting lessons in this iconic song from Bobby. Need we say anything more? A little trivia about this track- Laxmikant-Pyarelal and Anand Bakshi came up with the track before meeting Raj Kapoor or knowing anything about the film.

2. Om Shanti Om (Karz)

In his memoir 'Khullam Khulla', Rishi Kapoor had mentioned, "I remember Boney Kapoor coming to meet me, brimming with excitement, with a recording of 'Om Shanti Om' in Karz. The composers Laxmikant-Pyarelal and director Subhash Ghai, obviously ecstatic with the results, had sent him to Panchgani where I was shooting. I gave Boney an earful, saying what a lousy number it was and wondering how Laxmikant-Pyarelal could come up with such a number for me." Little did the actor know that this foot-tapping number would end up as one of the memorable tracks in his career!

3. Parda Hai Parda (Amar Akbar Anthony)

For all qawaali fans out there, this song had Rishi Kapoor's character Akbar flirting with his ladylove Salma (Neetu Kapoor) in front of their 'pyaar ka dushman' Taiyyab Ali (Salma's father played by Mukri).

4. Hoga Tumse Pyaara Kaun (Zamaane Ko Dikhana Hai)

Rishi Kapoor's lover boy act was always on point and a perfect example of that would be this song featuring the late actor trying to mollify Padmini Kolhapure's character Kanchan, who seems to be miffed with him. Love in times of pre-Chaiyya Chaiyya!

5. Dafaliwale Dafali Baja (Sargam)

While Rishi Kapoor plays the iconic dafali, his romantic interest played by Jaya Prada matches steps with his beats as she goes 'mere ghunghroo bulaate hain aa, main naachun tu nacha.'

6. Na Mangun Sona Chandi (Bobby)

If there's any song which perfectly captures the value of love, it is this memorable number from Rishi Kapoor-Dimple Kapadia's Bobby. Legendary singer Mukesh's voice adds more to the charm.

7. Tu Tu Hai Wahi (Yeh Vaada Raha)

Rishi Kapoor and Poonam Dhillon's endearing chemistry in this song about promises, holds a special place in our playlist even today.

8. Chehra Hai Ya Chand (Saagar)

'Chehra hai ya chaand khila hain zulf ghaneri shaam hai kya, saagar jaisi aankhon vaali ye to bata tera naam hai kya,' millions of hearts skipped a beat when Rishi Kapoor lip-synced to these lyrics to admire Dimple Kapadia's beauty in the film Saagar.

9. Khullam Khulla Pyaar (Khel Khel Mein)

Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor making loud proclamation about their love for each other in this song is all things cute! A brash ode to love, this popular song always gets us in a groovy mood.

10. Chandni O Meri Chandni (Chandni)

Picturized on Rishi Kapoor and Sridevi, this quintessential Yash Chopra romantic number has a fan base of its own. Amid the snow-capped mountains and other picturesque locations in Swiss Alps, the duo left us swooning over their frothy chemistry.