 »   »   »  Have Hrithik Roshan & Sussanne Khan Set Their Differences Aside & Plan To Remarry?

    Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan tied the knot in a fairytale and dreamy wedding on December 20, 2000, and everything was going right for the couple and their love story was an example to others. Just when you thought that the duo can never be separated, their wedding came to a screeching halt after a good 14 years of marriage in 2014, as they officially were divorced and parted ways. However, they kept in touch with each other for their kids, Hrehaan and Hridhaan.

    A report in TOI states that since Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan have decided to bury the hatchet and reconcile, as they still feel comfortable in the company of each other and also want to remarry for the sake of their boys. Hrithik and Sussanne have travelled together with their kids to various exotic locations, they've also gone out on dinner dates and outings just like regular couples, despite being divorced. Well, we do hope Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan get back together and lead a happy life with their children.

    A Pillar Of Support

    When Kangana Ranaut constantly lashed out against Hrithik Roshan last year, it was Sussanne Khan who stood by him and supported him till the end. No matter what, she never gave up on him.

    A Happy Family

    Despite Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan being divorced, they still lived as if they were very much a couple. No matter how difficult it got, they always gave the best for their children, Hrehaan and Hridhaan.

    A Great Future!

    Now that Hrithik and Sussanne are considering to remarry, they'll set an example to the other couples who've split previously to rethink and get back together.

    Hrithik Roshan & Sussanne Khan...A Perfect Couple?

    What are your thoughts about Hrithik and Sussanne's plans to reconcile, folks? Should they get back as a couple after divorce or not? Leave us your comments.

