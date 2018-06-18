 »   »   »  Katrina Kaif Feeling Betrayed! She Knows Her Ex-Boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor Will Cheat On Alia Bhatt Too

Related Articles
A few months ago, Katrina Kaif found a new BFF in Alia Bhatt. But it seems that all is not well between the ladies now, all thanks to Ranbir Kapoor. Katrina, who dated the Kapoor scion in the past, is not happy with his proximity with Alia. In fact, she never expected that Alia will do this to her and is feeling betrayed.
A source told Deccan Chronicle that Katrina is hurt and she knows that just like her, Ranbir Kapoor will ditch Alia Bhatt too.
Katrina Is Not Friendly With Other Actresses Except Alia
"Katrina, who is not known to be buddies with any other actress, had warmed up to Alia. She was always giving the younger actress a lot of fitness and diet advice.''
Alia Used To Spend A Lot Of Time With Her Before Getting Close To Ranbir
''They also spent a lot of time together. But this was all before Alia began to grow close to Ranbir Kapoor."
Katrina Is Hurt
''Still raw and hurting over the way she was treated in her relationship with Ranbir. Katrina, according to her close associates, is "surprised and hurt" by Alia's sudden proximity to Ranbir.''
Katrina Knows Ranbir Will Ditch Alia Too
"Katrina knows exactly how it is going to end for Alia. She has been there and seen it all. But Katrina's not one to go poking her nose in other people's affairs.''
She Is Keeping Quiet Because
''Besides, anything she would say in the way of a warning would sound like sour grapes to the outside world. So she's just keeping quiet."
Rumour Has It
Alia Bhatt did not inform Katrina Kaif about her growing friendship with Ranbir Kapoor, it was through a common friend that Kat got all the inside details.
After Hearing It
Katrina Kaif felt really disappointed as she had expected her good friend Alia Bhatt to tell her the truth.
Recently, When Alia Bhatt Was Asked About The Rumours Related To Her Friendship With Kat
A few days ago, Alia Bhatt had told in an interview to a leading daily, ''Today, she's (Katrina Kaif) someone who I can say is my friend. I know I can count on her when I'm in trouble and she can count on me, for sure. She's got my back and I've got hers."
