 »   »   » NOT Ranveer Singh! Varun Dhawan Is The Highest Paid Performer At IPL Opening Night?

Varun Beats Ranveer

A source told DNA, "Recently, there were reports that Ranveer has been given around Rs 5 crore for his IPL act. But the organisers have paid Varun much more and he's the highest paid of the lot this year. His fee is somewhere close to Rs 6 crore, although the exact figure isn't known."



Is This Why Varun Got Paid More Than The 'Padmaavat' Star?

Reportedly the organisers decided to pay Varun more than everyone else because of his connect and popularity with the masses.



Varun Is A Hit With The Masses

The source further added, "Varun has a great connect with the masses and among all the actors from the younger generation, he has the maximum number of chartbusters in his kitty. He will be dancing to his recent hits from Badrinath Ki Dulhania and Judwaa 2, as well as other films. Jacqueline and he might also perform a few songs together."



Doing The Balancing Act

Currently Varun is busy promoting Shoojit Sircar's October and simultaneously filming for Sui Dhaaga. We hear that the actor has taken two days off out of his shooting schedule to rehearse for his performance at the IPL opening night.



Is Varun A Part Of Imtiaz Ali's Next?

Lately, there were rumours doing the rounds that Imtiaz Ali is quite keen to cast Varun Dhawan in his next pproject after his film with Shahid Kapoor was put on a backburner. However, Varun clarified, "There's no truth to that. I haven't even met him (Imtiaz) or been offered anything. I've already announced my other films, so nothing else than that."

