Siddharth Anand To Direct Prabhas In Pan-India Film?

Filmmaker Siddharth Anand is on a roll. In 2019, his directorial War featuring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff in the lead roles, smashed many records at the box office and became one of the highest grossing films of Bollywood. Currently, he is busy directing Shah Rukh Khan for his comeback project Pathan, which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in key roles. After completing Pathan, he will be shooting for his next directorial Fighter, which stars Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone in the lead role.

Now, the latest reports suggest that Siddharth is already in talks with Prabhas to direct him in a pan-India project.

Pinkvilla quoted a source as saying, "Siddharth Anand is in the talks with Prabhas for what could be the biggest film of his career. It's a stylish action thriller and the director has already had multiple meetings with Prabhas at Hyderabad last year before he commenced work on Pathan. While Prabhas has liked Sid's idea and vision, he has asked him to come with a bound script and then take a final call. The meetings so far have gone off well."

The source further revealed that if everything goes well, Siddharth's project with Prabhas is expected to take off around December 2022, after the release of Pathan and Fighter.

"Prabhas is booked at-least till Summer 2022, and so is Siddharth Anand. The actor is flooded with offers from South industry as well, asking for his dates from the second half of 2022, however, at present, he has shown interest in doing the Sid Anand actioner," added the source.

For the unversed, Prabhas is already pre-occupied with many projects- Prashanth Neel's Salaar, Om Raut's Adipurush, Nag Ashwin's untitled sci-fi and Radha Krishna Kumar's Radhe Shyam.

