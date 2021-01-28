Salaar: Shruti Haasan To Star Opposite Prabhas In The Prashanth Neel Directorial!

It's confirmed! Shruti Haasan has been roped in to play the leading lady in Salaar. Announcing her inclusion, the latest tweet of the film's production banner, Hombale Films reads, "Wish you a very happy birthday @shrutihaasan We're ecstatic to have you onboard for #Salaar. Can't wait to see you sizzle on the screen." Interestingly, the big announcement came on the special occasion of the South diva's 35th birthday.

Though there are several speculations about the film having multiple lead actresses, Salaar will mark the maiden collaboration of Prabhas and Shruti. Notably, earlier there were rumours that the diva was approached by the makers of Rebel Star's Baahubali. Well now, fans are happy with Shruti's inclusion in Salaar and are expecting her to enthrall the audience with her impeccable performance in the film.

Welcoming Shruti on board, Prashanth Neel, the director of the film tweeted, "Welcome to #Salaar @shrutihaasan Wishing you a great birthday!!!"

On the other hand, Rebel Star Prabhas took to his Instagram handle to share a beautiful picture of Shruti with a special message that read, "Happiest Birthday @shrutzhaasan ! Looking forward to working with you on #Salaar."

Well, not too long ago, Prabhas and the director thrilled their innumerable fans with the grand launch of Salaar. Interestingly, KGF actor Yash had also graced the event held in Hyderabad and fans were absolutely elated to see the two actors posing for multiple pictures.

Touted to be an out and out action thriller, Salaar is backed by KGF producer Vijay Kiragandur under his home production banner Hombale Films. On a related note, if reports have anything to do with reality, Bollywood actor John Abraham might play the deadly antagonist in the highly awaited film.

