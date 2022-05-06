Karan Johar To Throw Grand Party On 50th Birthday; Will Alia-Ranbir & Katrina-Vicky To Attend

On May 25, 2022, Karan Johar will turn 50 and we hear that the filmmaker is planning to throw a lavish birthday bash for his friends from the industry. A source close to a media portal informed that Karan will host his 50th birthday bash at the Yash Raj Films studio.

"Karan will be hosting his birthday bash at YRF this year. The theme of his star-studded party is black and bling. All the directors who have worked under Dharma Productions will be present. KJo has also invited Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan to his birthday bash. Besides them, power couples Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone are likely to mark their presence," informed the source to India Today.

We also hear that apart from Ranbir-Alia and Deepika-Ranveer, Katrina Kaif and her husband Vicky Kaushal are also expected to mar their presence at Karan's birthday party.

Recently, who's who of B-town were seen together at Arpita Khan Sharma's Eid bash. Guess what? Karan's birthday party will be the next stop for the celebrities to party under one roof.

With respect to work, Karan's next directorial venture is Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in key roles. Recently, Karan and Alia were seen at the Delhi airport shooting for the film's important scene.

On the other hand, his production venture Brahmastra, which is helmed by Ayan Mukerji, is all set to release on September 9, 2022. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, Dimple Kapadia and Mouni Roy in the lead roles.