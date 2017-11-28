 »   »   »  14 Years Of Kal Ho Naa Ho: Arjun Kapoor Reveals His Connection With This SRK- Saif- Preity Starrer!

Shahrukh Khan's Kal Ho Naa Ho completed 14 years today. Phew...time flies and how!
The film was one of the highest grosser of 2003 and marked the directorial debut of Nikhhil Advani. Still remembered for its heart-wrenching performances and soulful music, KHNH has etched a special place in our hearts.
But folks, do you know that Arjun Kapoor too had a connection with this flick. Want to know more about it? Then scroll down to read more along with some interesting trivia...
Arjun Was An Assistant Director On The Sets
Yes, that's true! Arjun himself let this out on Twitter when he posted, "A tweet that's just reminded me that I've been working over 14 years already...not a bad film to start out with as an assistant no matter how naive I was back then..."
Nikkhil Advani Hits The Rewind Button
The filmmaker too tweeted, ""14 years of #KHNH. Thank you so much @karanjohar @DharmaMovies @iamsrk @realpreityzinta #Saif @ShankarEhsanLoy @Javedakhtarjadu and the whole team. Such a special special time!!!
Kareena Kapoor Khan Had Turned Down KHNH
Preity Zinta's role was originally written for Kareena Kapoor Khan. But the actress demanded a high fee and the rest is history.
Unbelievable
The film was supposed to be titled 'Kabhie Alvida Na Kehna'. But Karan Johar had a change of heart and he renamed it as 'Kal Ho Naa Ho'.
How Saif Came On Board
His role of Rohit was earlier offered to Salman Khan, Abhishek Bachchan and Vivek Oberoi and they all turned it out.
Karan Wanted To Change The Film's Climax
In one of his interviews in the later years, KJo revealed that he wished he had changed the film's ending..