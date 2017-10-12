 »   »   » HE'S TOO CUTE! AbRam Gives PERFECT Reply To Aryan Khan When Asked About Dad Shahrukh Khan's Stardom!

From twinning together in Eid to waving hands at Paparazzi from Mannat's balcony, Abram & Shahrukh Khan never fail to give us father-son goals.

A video of Shahrukh Khan is going viral on the Twitter, in which Shahrukh Khan gave an instance of Aryan Khan-AbRam's cute conversation regarding SRK's stardom.

Aryan-AbRam's Cute Conversation Over SRK Sharing a hilarious instance with Rajeev Masand, SRK revealed, "One day Aryan asked AbRam that, 'do you know why people come to wave at papa,' to which AbRam kept quiet. Further, Aryan asked him, "you know what papa does?" AbRam innocently replied, 'yes, shooting'." How Sweet Is That! Aryan further asked, "you know what papa is?" to this AbRam said, "Actor." When Aryan finally asked, "you know why people come to see him," he said "yes because he is handsome." Then Shahrukh added, "So, Aryan was like papa I think he knows what you are more or less. They keep joking with him." SRK On His Kids Getting Special Treatment In the same interview, Shahrukh had also said that he is aware of his kids being treated a certain way because of his stardom but that doesn't mean they take the privileges for granted. "I Never Saved Money" He had mentioned, "I've never saved money. What I earn, it all goes in film-making and immediate expenditures. Because I never had a house before coming to Mumbai, I wish to leave a house for them and of course provide them with basic education." Aryan-AbRam-Suhana Live A Basic Life He further added, "They live a basic life (rich, but basic) on their own will. We don't have money saved for a rainy day, for them to live-off." SRK On Sending Aryan-Suhana To Abroad For Studies SRK even revealed the reason why his kids are sent abroad for their studies, "I sent them abroad to study, not because of the scrutiny but because they were feeling awkward from all the attention they had from their own staff." How SRK Told Aryan-Suhana To Handle Paparazzi SRK revealed about all the suggestions he had been giving to his family to face the cameras. "I have explained it to my kids that if photographers come and stand, they should do the picture and say, 'Please can I go now? They will all listen to you.' I have known them for 25 years," he said.

Credits: Rajeev Masand Interview