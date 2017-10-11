 »   »   » IT'S OFFICIAL! Bobby Deol Joins Salman Khan And Jacqueline Fernandez In Race 3 [Read All Details]

Yes, you heard that right! While names like Sidharth Malhotra, Aditya Roy Kapur, Aditya Pancholi did the rounds, we now have it that it's Bobby Deol who has bagged a role in Salman Khan- Jacqueline Fernandez starrer Race 3.

The actor is the latest addition to the cast of this action franchise which goes on floors in November. Scroll down to read more...



Producer Ramesh Taurani Confirms Taurani who was on a recce in Abu Dhabi last weekend for the film, confirmed the news to Mumbai Mirror and said, "I have worked with Bobby earlier and both Soldier and Naqaab were a great experience.

Bobby Will Be Styled Differently In The Film He further added, "He is an absolute delight to work with, very professional and a really nice guy. He will be styled differently in the film and you will see him in a never seen- before avatar."





All Characters In Race 3 Are Grey When quizzed about Bobby's role in the movie, Taurani said, "In Race, all characters are grey. You will have to watch the film to figure out what exactly each one is playing."





RIP Rumours It is rumoured that some other actors, including Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi, Sidharth Malhotra, Vicky Kaushal and Sooraj Pancholi are also in Race 3. Taurani refutes these speculations and clarifies, "Many names are floating around but only these three actors are confirmed. The rest will be announced whenever they are confirmed."

The Three Don't's Buzz is that Salman has instructed the makers of a few of his rules which include that the script should be funny and there should be no steamy and drug dealing scenes.

No Cop Act For Jacqueline Fernandez The 'Judwaa 2' actress brushed off all speculations and clarified that she isn't playing a cop in Race 3. But, we will get to see her doing some action scenes in the film.



Remo D'souza will be helming Race 3 this time. The film will hit the shooting floors next month with action sequences. Watch out this space for more.