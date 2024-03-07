CCL 2024: Salman Khan's Kiss To Mother Salma, Bobby Deol's Heartfelt Message: Top Moments Of Celebrity Cricket

CCL
2024:
The
Celebrity
Cricket
League
(CCL)
season
10
has
kicked
off
with
tremendous
excitement,
captivating
fans
worldwide.
In
just
two
weeks,
it
has
already
etched
unforgettable
memories
that
will
be
cherished
for
years
to
come.
From
heartwarming
moments
like
Salman
Khan
sharing
a
kiss
with
his
mother
to
the
joyous
sight
of
Genelia
D'Souza
dancing,
the
season
has
been
filled
with
delightful
surprises.
With
matches
streamed
live
on
JioCinema,
fans
have
been
treated
to
these
heartwarming
moments
alongside
some
thrilling
cricket
action,
making
CCL
10
a
truly
memorable
experience.
Let's
take
a
closer
look
at
some
of
the
most
viral
and
heart
touching
moments
of
the
season
so
far.
Salman
Khan
gets
a
kiss
from
mother
Salma
Salman
Khan
attended
the
inaugural
match
of
the
Celebrity
Cricket
League
(CCL)
season
10
in
Sharjah,
Dubai
accompanied
by
family
members
including
brother
Sohail
Khan,
mother
Salma
Khan,
and
nephew
and
niece
Ahil
and
Ayat.
Sharing
heartwarming
family
moments
on
Instagram,
Salman
posted
a
video
dressed
in
a
blue
shirt
and
denims,
interacting
affectionately
with
his
mother.
The
clip
captures
him
showering
her
with
kisses,
receiving
one
in
return
on
his
cheek.
The
post
garnered
attention
for
its
touching
display
of
familial
bond,
adding
a
personal
touch
to
the
star-studded
event.
Genelia
D'Souza-Riteish
Deshmukh
shake
a
leg
after
Mumbai
Heroes'
win
A
recent
viral
video
featuring
Genelia
D'Souza
has
taken
social
media
by
storm.
The
video
shows
Genelia
dancing
with
her
husband
at
a
cricket
ground
during
a
Celebrity
Cricket
League
(CCL)
match.
Genelia
starts
dancing
to
cheer
for
Riteish,
during
which
Riteish
also
joins
with
equal
joy.
The
infectious
energy
of
the
couple
prompted
even
other
players
to
join
in
the
fun,
creating
a
lively
atmosphere
at
the
event.
This
video
has
quickly
become
one
of
the
most
talked-about
and
shared
moments
of
CCL
season
10,
admired
by
fans
for
the
couple's
adorable
display
of
togetherness
and
support.
Mumbai's
12th
man:
Abdu
Rozik
Abdu
Rozik,
known
as
the
cutest
fan
among
Celebrity
Cricket
League
(CCL)
enthusiasts,
was
spotted
at
the
opening
matches
in
Sharjah.
He
was
seen
enjoying
himself
with
Mannara
Chopra,
a
popular
figure
from
Bigg
Boss
17,
as
they
cheered
for
Mumbai
Heroes
from
the
sidelines.
Their
joyful
presence
added
to
the
excitement
of
the
event,
capturing
the
attention
of
many
fans.
Abdu's
cheerful
demeanor
and
the
camaraderie
between
him
and
Mannara
made
for
a
delightful
sight
at
the
match.
Mannara
Chopra
cheers
for
Mumbai
Heroes
Mannara
Chopra,
the
brand
ambassador
of
the
Mumbai
Heroes
team,
was
spotted
at
the
stadium,
cheering
for
her
team
during
the
10th
season
of
CCL
2024
at
Sharjah
International
Stadium
in
Dubai.
Her
presence
added
excitement
and
delight
for
fans,
showcasing
the
blend
of
cricket
and
entertainment.
The
latest
pictures
of
celebrities
participating
in
CCL
reflect
their
enthusiasm
for
the
sport
and
their
camaraderie
off
the
pitch,
further
igniting
the
interest
of
cricket
enthusiasts
in
the
league.
Daggubati
Venkatesh
mentors
Telugu
Warriors
The
veteran
star
from
the
south
Daggubati
Venkatesh,
the
team
mentor
of
Telugu
Warriors,
graced
the
early
matches
of
CCL
2024.
The
South
superstar
joined
Salman
Khan
at
the
inauguration,
unveiling
the
trophy.
Venkatesh
expressed
his
support
for
his
team,
hoping
for
their
success
in
the
season.
Fans
were
thrilled
to
see
him
in
the
stands,
adding
excitement
and
anticipation
to
the
league's
proceedings.
His
presence
alongside
Salman
Khan
highlighted
the
camaraderie
and
spirit
of
collaboration
among
celebrities
supporting
the
CCL
teams.
Bobby
Deol:
A
trip
down
the
memory
lane
Former
CCL
player
Bobby
Deol
enthusiastically
attended
the
opening
match,
relishing
the
game.
Expressing
nostalgia,
he
admitted
missing
his
time
in
CCL
and
looked
forward
to
following
the
season.
Fans
appreciated
his
presence
and
recalled
his
recent
role
in
"Animal."
Deol
has
consistently
credited
CCL
for
influencing
his
appearance
in
the
movie,
expressing
how
he
was
chosen
for
the
role
because
of
a
picture
from
CCL.
Bollywood
icon
Suniel
Shetty,
known
for
his
passion
for
cricket,
graced
the
first
match
of
CCL
in
Sharjah
as
a
guest.
He
had
the
honor
of
presenting
the
Man
of
the
Match
trophy
to
Sharad
Kelkar.
Shetty
was
visibly
thrilled,
thoroughly
enjoying
the
game
while
also
offering
advice
to
some
players.
His
presence
added
star
power
to
the
event,
reflecting
his
enduring
love
for
the
sport
and
his
support
for
the
Celebrity
Cricket
League.
To
witness
more
such
iconic
and
memorable
moments,
tune
in
to
JioCinema
and
watch
CCL10
