CCL 2024: Salman Khan's Kiss To Mother Salma, Bobby Deol's Heartfelt Message: Top Moments Of Celebrity Cricket

CCL 2024: The Celebrity Cricket League (CCL) season 10 has kicked off with tremendous excitement, captivating fans worldwide. In just two weeks, it has already etched unforgettable memories that will be cherished for years to come. From heartwarming moments like Salman Khan sharing a kiss with his mother to the joyous sight of Genelia D'Souza dancing, the season has been filled with delightful surprises. With matches streamed live on JioCinema, fans have been treated to these heartwarming moments alongside some thrilling cricket action, making CCL 10 a truly memorable experience. Let's take a closer look at some of the most viral and heart touching moments of the season so far.

Salman Khan gets a kiss from mother Salma

Salman Khan attended the inaugural match of the Celebrity Cricket League (CCL) season 10 in Sharjah, Dubai accompanied by family members including brother Sohail Khan, mother Salma Khan, and nephew and niece Ahil and Ayat. Sharing heartwarming family moments on Instagram, Salman posted a video dressed in a blue shirt and denims, interacting affectionately with his mother. The clip captures him showering her with kisses, receiving one in return on his cheek. The post garnered attention for its touching display of familial bond, adding a personal touch to the star-studded event.

Genelia D'Souza-Riteish Deshmukh shake a leg after Mumbai Heroes' win

A recent viral video featuring Genelia D'Souza has taken social media by storm. The video shows Genelia dancing with her husband at a cricket ground during a Celebrity Cricket League (CCL) match. Genelia starts dancing to cheer for Riteish, during which Riteish also joins with equal joy. The infectious energy of the couple prompted even other players to join in the fun, creating a lively atmosphere at the event. This video has quickly become one of the most talked-about and shared moments of CCL season 10, admired by fans for the couple's adorable display of togetherness and support.

Mumbai's 12th man: Abdu Rozik

Abdu Rozik, known as the cutest fan among Celebrity Cricket League (CCL) enthusiasts, was spotted at the opening matches in Sharjah. He was seen enjoying himself with Mannara Chopra, a popular figure from Bigg Boss 17, as they cheered for Mumbai Heroes from the sidelines. Their joyful presence added to the excitement of the event, capturing the attention of many fans. Abdu's cheerful demeanor and the camaraderie between him and Mannara made for a delightful sight at the match.

Mannara Chopra cheers for Mumbai Heroes

Mannara Chopra, the brand ambassador of the Mumbai Heroes team, was spotted at the stadium, cheering for her team during the 10th season of CCL 2024 at Sharjah International Stadium in Dubai. Her presence added excitement and delight for fans, showcasing the blend of cricket and entertainment. The latest pictures of celebrities participating in CCL reflect their enthusiasm for the sport and their camaraderie off the pitch, further igniting the interest of cricket enthusiasts in the league.

Daggubati Venkatesh mentors Telugu Warriors

The veteran star from the south Daggubati Venkatesh, the team mentor of Telugu Warriors, graced the early matches of CCL 2024. The South superstar joined Salman Khan at the inauguration, unveiling the trophy. Venkatesh expressed his support for his team, hoping for their success in the season. Fans were thrilled to see him in the stands, adding excitement and anticipation to the league's proceedings. His presence alongside Salman Khan highlighted the camaraderie and spirit of collaboration among celebrities supporting the CCL teams.

Bobby Deol: A trip down the memory lane

Former CCL player Bobby Deol enthusiastically attended the opening match, relishing the game. Expressing nostalgia, he admitted missing his time in CCL and looked forward to following the season. Fans appreciated his presence and recalled his recent role in "Animal." Deol has consistently credited CCL for influencing his appearance in the movie, expressing how he was chosen for the role because of a picture from CCL.

Bollywood icon Suniel Shetty, known for his passion for cricket, graced the first match of CCL in Sharjah as a guest. He had the honor of presenting the Man of the Match trophy to Sharad Kelkar. Shetty was visibly thrilled, thoroughly enjoying the game while also offering advice to some players. His presence added star power to the event, reflecting his enduring love for the sport and his support for the Celebrity Cricket League.

To witness more such iconic and memorable moments, tune in to JioCinema and watch CCL10 Live!