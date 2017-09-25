 »   »   » CONFIRMED! Hrithik Roshan To Play Math Genius Anand Kumar In His Biopic Titled 'Super 30'

Hrithik Roshan CONFIRMED for Super 30, Akshay Kumar Out | FilmiBeat

There were speculations about Hrithik Roshan stepping into the shoes of mathematician Anand Kumar for a biopic on Super 30. Well now, all rumors can be finally put to rest as the makers have revealed that these reports are true.

Hrithik who was last seen as a visually-challenged lover in Kaabil, will be now crunching numbers in his next. Scroll down to read more...

The Picture Which Sparked Off Rumors It all began when a picture of a meeting between Anand and Hrithik that was arranged by the makers at the latter's house went viral on the internet.

It's Official We now have it that Hrithik is starring in this film.





A Challenging Role For Hrithik An insider told HT, "The film will show not just what the world knows about Anand, but also his intriguing back story. It will be interesting to see Hrithik get into the skin of this character as it is also very different from what we have seen the actor do on screen before."

What The Real Man Has To Say When contacted by HT, Anand Kumar admitted that when makers first approached him with the idea of making a film on his life, he was "quite excited". He said, "I can totally trust Vikas Bahl with my life's story as I feel he can put out my story in the best way possible."

He Is Very Happy About Hrithik Playing Him On Screen Kumar added, "I am very happy because he is the best choice for the role. I have seen his work and the kind of versatility and range that he exhibits as an actor is very strong. I am a rooted guy so I feel some level of emotional quotient is required to live my life on screen. I have seen that in Hrithik - on and off screen. I have full faith in his capabilities."

Will Katrina Kaif Also Be A Part Of This Film? Just like Hrithik, even Katrina's pictures with Anand Kumar were leaked on the internet which led to speculations that even she is a part of it

But... Katrina's spokesperson denied the news of Kaif being in the film and said that the meeting was just a friendly gesture requested by the actress.







