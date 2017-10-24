 »   »   » Fire Breaks Out At Aishwarya Rai's Apartment In Bandra! Read Details

Fire Breaks Out At Aishwarya Rai's Apartment In Bandra! Read Details

Fire breaks out at Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan's high rise apartment building in Bandra, Mumbai and the fire ambulance and other civic services are already on the spot extinguishing the fire. Thankfully, Aish and Abhi don't reisde in the high rise anymore. Even Sachin Tendulkar used to reside in the same building and while he stayed at the 10th floor, Aishwarya stayed on the 12th floor.

Film-maker Prahlad Kakkar also stays in the 2nd floor of the same apartment and opened up to Times Now by saying, "Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's mother lives on the 12th floor while Sachin Tendulkar's in-laws stay on the 10th floor." He confirmed that the high rise boasts of 16 floors. Thankfully, no one is injured during the dire incident.

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan's high rise catches fire.

The fire ambulance and other civic services are already on the spot extinguishing the fire.

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai stay on the 12th floor of the high rise.

Even Sachin Tendulkar resides in the same apartment and stays on the 10th floor.

Noted film-maker Prahlad Kakkar stays on the 2nd floor of the high rise as well.

