 »   »   » HE IS SUCH A CHARMER! Shahrukh Khan Is Kalki Koechlin's Childhood Crush

Shahrukh Khan never fails to make the ladies go weak in the knees. In fact, Kalki Koechlin too confesses having a soft corner for King Khan. No wonder, they call him the 'King Of Romance'.

Recently, while talking to IANS, Kalki got candid about her childhood crush and much more. Read on to know more...

Her Favourite Khan Is Shahrukh Khan When quizzed if she wants to work with any of the top Khans of the industry, Kalki quipped, "I want to work with all three Khans, but if you ask me my favourite, it has to be Shahrukh." Her Childhood Crush She further added, "Shahrukh is my childhood crush. I met him few times in real life as well and he is very charming." She Will Look Nice With Ranbir Kapoor When it comes to a new bunch of actors, Kalki thinks she "will look nice" with Ranbir Kapoor. 'I Like Him As A Co-Star' "We worked in 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani' and I really liked him as co-star. He is a natural actor and spontaneous. It would be interesting to work with him," says Kalki. Her Wish-List Of Directors Sharing her wish-list of directors, Kalki said: "I would like to work with an artiste like Vishal Bhardwaj. His cinema is a piece of art, he writes the story, he makes the music of the film and it's amazing. I think it would be interesting to work with Vikramaditya Motwane as well."

On the work front, Kalki will be next seen in Jia Aur Jia and Ribbon.