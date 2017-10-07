 »   »   » Hrithik Roshan's Spokesperson Answers Kangana's Email Hacking Allegations & 'Photoshopped' Picture!

Was This Picture Photoshopped?

In response to Kangana's sister Rangoli's question of the photoshopped picture, Hrithik's spokesperson stated, "That picture is from a party. This picture was presented in an out of context format to media. There are so many pictures of that night which were tweeted by Hrithik's friends and ex wife after this picture was presented as a proof of intimacy.

Talking about this picture itself. Please see that there is a third person present in that picture who has been cropped off. In few versions of this picture that some major publication person has been erased. I am attaching those versions.

Yes it's Hrtihik and Kangana in that picture but why was third person cut out of the picture. The moment you know that it's a group picture at a party the entire context changes. Yes, the picture has been digitally played around with. Just see that for yourself."