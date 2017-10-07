 »   »   » Hrithik Roshan's Spokesperson Answers Kangana's Email Hacking Allegations & 'Photoshopped' Picture!

The Hrithik Roshan-Kangana Ranaut controversy that broke out in March 2016 witnessed a new chapter recently when the actor took to his social media handle and offered his narrative.
His post had Kangana's camp reacting with questions. Her lawyer Rizwan Siddiquee gave out a detailed statement, laying down the questions, answers to which are sought by Kangana. Read on to know what happened next...
'Mr Hrithik Roshan Is Only Using Diversionary Tactics'
Siddiquee's statement read, "My client categorically seeks answers to the below questions which have remained unanswered since very long. Instead of coming out clean and answering the below questions Mr. Hrithik Roshan is only using diversionary tactics.
Some Of The Questions Included-
1. Mr. Hrithik Roshan very well knew that my client's emails were hacked since May 2014 and he was personally accused of the criminal act of hacking her email accounts. Under these circumstances why did he take any risk of slyly receiving, collecting and saving thousands of unverified emails on his personal email id from a hacked account, despite the fact the charges of hacking were made against him personally since May 2014, and not as an afterthought?"
2. Besides my client states that no person would have under any circumstances circulated or shown to any third party (be it media or otherwise), any private pictures which were communicated by my client to Mr. Hrithik Roshan during a relationship. Then on what grounds and on whose advice did he seek to openly outrage the modesty of my client?
Hrithik Roshan's Spokesperson Responds...
Addressing the allegation of Hrithik hacking into Kangana's email id, Hrithik Roshan's spokesperson said, "Kangana says that Hrithik hacked into her email account and wrote those mails to himself. Our humble question to her is that how did he get hold of her so many intimate pictures then.
'Saying This That Hrithik Wrote Those Explicit & Other Mails To Himself Is An Insult To The National Common Sense'
How would Hrithik write those long descriptive mails where she is describing her daily routine in detail. How would he know the names of people that she met. Saying this that Hrithik wrote those explicit and other emails to himself is an insult to the national common sense."
Was This Picture Photoshopped?
In response to Kangana's sister Rangoli's question of the photoshopped picture, Hrithik's spokesperson stated, "That picture is from a party. This picture was presented in an out of context format to media. There are so many pictures of that night which were tweeted by Hrithik's friends and ex wife after this picture was presented as a proof of intimacy.
Talking about this picture itself. Please see that there is a third person present in that picture who has been cropped off. In few versions of this picture that some major publication person has been erased. I am attaching those versions.
Yes it's Hrtihik and Kangana in that picture but why was third person cut out of the picture. The moment you know that it's a group picture at a party the entire context changes. Yes, the picture has been digitally played around with. Just see that for yourself."
Meanwhile, Hrithik Creates A Social Media Storm
Twitteratti came in support of Hrithik in one of the strongest social media trends of the day, recording more than 23, 000 tweets in one day. In a day-long Twitter trend 'TRUTH STANDS WITH HRITHIK' they came in support for the Superstar in large numbers.
The trend that began almost after Hrithik shared his statement on Thursday morning, witnessed more than 23, 000 tweets until early Friday morning.
For the uninitiated, the actor broke his silence for the first time in four years releasing his thoughts on Kangana Ranaut fiasco. Meanwhile, what do you folks have to say about this entire controversy?