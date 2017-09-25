 »   »   » Is Sara Ali Khan Really Throwing Tantrums On The Sets Of Kedarnath? The Producer Opens Up!

Sara Ali Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput are shooting for their upcoming film Kedarnath and reports were doing the rounds that the debutant Sara, is throwing tantrums on the sets of the movie and is obsessed with her looks and dresses, making it hard for the film crew to operate and do their job.
The producer Arjun N Kapoor rubbished these rumours and said Sara is a professional and is giving her best. He said, "Sara is a director's actor. She completely follows the vision that Abhishek Kapoor has for her and her character in the film. These reports are not just incorrect, but also malicious towards our young actress who is extremely professional. Sara is giving her 100 percent to the film."
"Sara is a beautiful mix of innocence and talent. She is an intelligent girl, well-read and educated," revealed the producer.
"She knows how the industry functions but she is not afraid to work hard and ask questions, which is just what we needed for Kedarnath."
"She has totally won over the crew of the film. Sara picked the vibe at the rehearsals itself so her first day was smooth going, to say the least," said the producer.
"Everyone on the sets stopped to watch her perform. For someone who is doing her first film, she was very comfortable in front of the camera and a big outdoor unit," he summed it up.
Sara Ali Khan's debut film Kedarnath is based on a love story after the Kedarnath floods.
She ends up falling in love with a Muslim boy (Sushant Singh Rajput) who saves her life during the floods.
The story is intense as it encounters a love story between a Hindu girl and a Muslim boy.