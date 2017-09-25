 »   »   » Is Sara Ali Khan Really Throwing Tantrums On The Sets Of Kedarnath? The Producer Opens Up!

Sara Ali Khan THROWS TANTRUMS on sets of Kedarnath; Know Here | FilmiBeat

Sara Ali Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput are shooting for their upcoming film Kedarnath and reports were doing the rounds that the debutant Sara, is throwing tantrums on the sets of the movie and is obsessed with her looks and dresses, making it hard for the film crew to operate and do their job.

The producer Arjun N Kapoor rubbished these rumours and said Sara is a professional and is giving her best. He said, "Sara is a director's actor. She completely follows the vision that Abhishek Kapoor has for her and her character in the film. These reports are not just incorrect, but also malicious towards our young actress who is extremely professional. Sara is giving her 100 percent to the film."