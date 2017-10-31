 »   »   » A Dig At Kangana! Karan Johar Cites Shahrukh Khan & Sidharth Malhotra's Example In Nepotism Debate

It looks like Karan Johar is not yet done with either Kangana Ranaut or nepotism. At the recently held press conference of Ittefaq, the filmmaker brought back the touchy topic and gave some major burns.

KJo quipped that superstar Shahrukh Khan (non-nepotistic) and him ('brand ambassador of nepotism') can co-exist in the same industry. Read on to know what he had to say...



Speaking Volumes Karan said, "On the platform, today, there are two non-nepotistic people - Shah Rukh Khan and Sidharth Malhotra and rest of us - Sonakshi Sinha, daughter of veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha, Akshaye Khanna, son of late actor Vinod Khanna, Abhay Chopra and Kapil Chopra, sons of late filmmaker Ravi Chopra, are the brand ambassador of nepotism. As we stand together, it speaks a volume about how worth they are equally, efficiently and correctly."





When KJo & Kangana Came Under One Roof After The Infamous Controversy Karan Johar and Kangana Ranaut were last spotted under one roof at the MAMI festival 2017 and at Mukesh Ambani's starry pre-Diwali bash.

How It All Began Kangana kick-started the nepotism debate in Bollywood when she openly called KJo 'flagbearer of nepotism' on his TV chat show Koffee With Karan. Later, KJo lashed out her in an open letter. But Kangana was not willing to let him have the last word on the controversy.





The IIFA Fiasco Things got more ugly when Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan and Saif Ali Khan chanted 'nepotism rocks' on stage at the IIFA awards this year.





The Aftermath What followed was an apology from Varun, another open letter from Saif and a stoic silence from Karan. Since then, the buzz around this topic continues to remain.



Meanwhile, what do you folks think about Karan bringing this controversial topic back into limelight?