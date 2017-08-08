 »   »   » BACK TO BEING FRIENDS! Karan Johar Ready To Forget His Ugly Fight With Kajol & Forgive Her?

Like they say 'nothing lasts permanent in Bollywood'! Karan Johar had openly spoken about his ugly fall-out with bestie Kajol and her husband Ajay Devgn in his biography 'The Unsuitable Boy' and had revealed some shocking details about receiving an abusive phone call from Ajay.

KJo had even went to the extend of saying that he wouldn't never forgive Kajol. and she can never be back in his life. But now, it looks like the duo are ready to bury the hatchet and be back to being friends. Read on to know more...

Kajol Took The First Step On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, Karan had shared on Instagram the first picture of his twins Yash and Roohi - giving a glimpse of them to the world for the first time. And looks like, Kajol could not help but press like on the adorable snap. Here's How KJo Reacted Following this Karan, too, could not resist but to follow back Kajol on Instagram. Yup, so they are now social media buddies! Will this warmth translate in real too? Guess, we could only say more about it when the two come face-to-face the next time. KJo's Shocking Revelations In his biography, Karan had written, "I don't have relationship with Kajol anymore. We have had a fallout. Something happened that disturbed me deeply. Kajol and I don't talk at all we just acknowledge each other say ‘Hello' and walk past. The problem was actually never between her and me." Ajay Devgan Hits back at Karan Johar on remarks over Kajol | FilmiBeat He Wanted Kajol To Apologize "It was between her husband (Ajay) and me, something which only she knows about, he knows about and I Know about. I want to keep it at that. I don't really want to say what transpired. But I feel she needed to apologize for something she didn't do." When KJo Felt Kajol Didn't Deserve Him "I wouldn't like to give a piece of myself to her at all because she's killed every bit of emotion I had for her for twenty-five years. I don't think she deserves me. I feel nothing for her anymore." When He Felt Kajol Humiliated Him "There was still a bit of me that wished that we would get back to what we had, but that one word tweet that she put out-that was the most humiliating thing that she could have done for a person who loved her deeply. That broke me. Now no matter what happens, I am never going to be there for her. Maybe it does not matter to her at all." What Kajol Had To Say While talking to Indian Express, Kajol, on the other hand, had said, "I think relationships are generally difficult, nothing to do with Bollywood. I wouldn't like to comment anything on what happened with Karan (Johar)."

But now with the latest development, looks like the duo are ready to forgive and forget! What do you folks think?