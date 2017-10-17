 »   »   » OH WOW! Madhuri Dixit To Make Her Acting Debut In Marathi Cinema With This Film; Read All Details

We had told you about Madhuri Dixit donning the producer's hat for a Marathi film. Now if the latest buzz is to be believed then the gorgeous diva is all set to make her acting debut in Marathi cinema.

While talking about it to a leading daily, Madhuri stated, " "Marathi cinema is evolving beautifully and it makes me proud to see such incredible stories come alive on screen. I have received many scripts over the years since I was always open to acting in Marathi films. However, no script excited me as much as this one. The moment I heard the story, I knew that I wanted to be a part of it."

Currently untitled, it is a slice of life film that revolves around the self realization journey of a women (played by Madhuri) with a dash of humor attached to its narrative style.

The film will be directed by Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar who has also written the film along with Devashree Shivadekar. The film is co produced by Subhedar and Aarti Subhedar of Blue Mustang Creations along with Vivek Rangachari and Arun Rangachari of Dar Motion Pictures (producers of The Lunch Box).

Madhuri genuinely believes cinema is beyond language and an effective story shown with expressive visuals can break language barriers and enthral audience across the globe.

Talking about the subject, she expressed, "It is a story of every household yet it has a silver lining. It not only gives you hope and inspiration but also encourages you to live life in the true sense. The most fascinating factor for me to choose it is that it is going to carve a niche in everyone's heart."

Despite having appeared in more than 75 films so far, this would be her first ever Marathi film as an actor. Rumors suggest that the film will hit the shooting floors by the end of this year.

Earlier, talking about her home production, Madhuri had said, "My movie career is far from Ram and my production house RnM. That's my area of expertise and the decisions are made by me. His management is restricted within our production house. Dance With Madhuri is our big project together and this is where Ram takes care of the technology and I take care of the artistic side. I go to our office for a few hours as all decisions are made there."

Stay tuned for all the latest dope about Madhuri's Marathi film.