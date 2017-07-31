 »   »   » Jacqueline Fernandez Teases With Her Hot 'Pole Dance' Snippet! Must Watch

It's been quite a while since the leggy lass Jacqueline Fernandez has been posting pictures of herself doing pole dance and finally we'll get to see all of it tomorrow in the song Chandralekha from her upcoming movie A Gentleman.

Also Read: Bollywood Stars Turned Into Game Of Thrones Characters! Which One Do You Like The Most?



Jacqueline, the teaser that she is, has raised the temperatures once again by posting a snippet of her hot pole dancing moves and we just can't wait until tomorrow to watch the whole song. Check out the tweet below!



She looks so hot and sizzling! Doesn't she, folks? The song is shot in a pub where Jacqueline probably breaks into pole dance as she is seen donning formal outfits. The gorgeous diva never fails to disappoint the audiences when it comes to her hotness and always raises the oomph factor to a whole new level.



A Gentleman starring Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez is all set to hit the theatres on August 25, 2017.



Also Read: Shahrukh Khan Gets A Kings Welcome In Dubai! Fans Flock From All Corners To See The Actor! View Pics

