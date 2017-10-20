 »   »   » Padmavati Goes To Paris! Read Details

If everything goes as planned for Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Padmavati might hit the theatres in the city of love Paris and it'll be a much bigger release Bollywood has ever seen. In 2008, Padmavati's tale was showcased at the Opera and the people there are much familiar with the story. A source close to the development was quoted as saying,

"Devdas had one of the biggest ever releases in Paris for an Indian film. But Padmavati, which is a familiar tale to the Parisians, thanks to the opera staged in 2008, will be released on an even bigger scale." So, will Padmavati have a grand release in Paris, France? We'll have to wait and watch, folks!

