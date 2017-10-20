 »   »   » Padmavati Goes To Paris! Read Details

Padmavati Goes To Paris! Read Details

If everything goes as planned for Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Padmavati might hit the theatres in the city of love Paris and it'll be a much bigger release Bollywood has ever seen. In 2008, Padmavati's tale was showcased at the Opera and the people there are much familiar with the story. A source close to the development was quoted as saying,

"Devdas had one of the biggest ever releases in Paris for an Indian film. But Padmavati, which is a familiar tale to the Parisians, thanks to the opera staged in 2008, will be released on an even bigger scale." So, will Padmavati have a grand release in Paris, France? We'll have to wait and watch, folks!

Deepika Padukone starrer Padmavati might release in Paris, France.

In 2008, Padmavati was staged at an Opera.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali and his team are looking out for a Paris release.

The team is planning to add French subtitles to Padmavati for its Paris release.

Padmavati stars Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor in the lead roles.

SLB's Padmavati is all set to hit the theatres on December 1, 2017.

