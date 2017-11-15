 »   »   » Put On Your Dancing Shoes, Fukrey Returns' Mehbooba Song Is Just What You Need!

After treating the audience with the hilarious trailer, the makers have released the first song from the film Fukrey Returns tilted 'Mehbooba' which is a recreation of 1997's hit number 'Oh meri Mehbooba' which was rage back then.

The song gives the iconic track from Dharam Veer a comic twist with feet tapping beats where the Fukras, Choocha, Hunny, Zafar and Lali dance to this song in a club trying to woo girls with their crazy moves.



The song has been recreated by Prem & Hardeep in the voice of the Neha Kakkar and Yasser Desai. Mehbooba has been given a modern touch with an amazing rap by the famous rapper Raftaar.



The makers have retained the legendary voice of Mohd Rafi in the main phrase 'Oh meri Mehbooba' to keep the iconic touch.



The groovy track is an instant foot tapping number choreographed by the ace choreographer Bosco -Caesar.



Fukrey Returns has been creating an immense buzz since it's teaser was released thereafter creating more curiosity among the views with its posters. The recently released trailer has garnered attention for its punch lines and crazy acts.



The first installment of the Fukrey franchise proved to be an underdog and had garnered a lot of attention for its comic timing. On public demand, the makers have come back with the sequel starring Richa Chadha, Pulkit Samrat, Ali Fazal and Manjot Singh in the lead roles.



The characters of the film strike the right chord with the audience, carving a special place in their heart.



The film is co-produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under the banner of Excel Entertainment is directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba. The film will hit the theaters on 15th December 2017.



Meanwhile, check out the song here...

