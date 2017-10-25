 »   »   » Rani Mukerji's Father’s Prayer Meet Pics! Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kareena & Aamir Spotted!

Today (October 25, 2017), the entire film fraternity came together for the prayer meet of Rani Mukerji's father, Ram Mukerji. It was organised in the afternoon at the Iskcon temple in Juhu.

Celebs including Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Aamir Khan, Big B, Jaya Bachchan, Urmila Matondakar, Karan Johar, Arjun Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and Vaani Kapoor were spotted at the do.