 »   »   » Rani Mukerji's Father’s Prayer Meet Pics! Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kareena & Aamir Spotted!

Rani Mukerji's Father’s Prayer Meet Pics! Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kareena & Aamir Spotted!

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat

Today (October 25, 2017), the entire film fraternity came together for the prayer meet of Rani Mukerji's father, Ram Mukerji. It was organised in the afternoon at the Iskcon temple in Juhu.

Celebs including Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Aamir Khan, Big B, Jaya Bachchan, Urmila Matondakar, Karan Johar, Arjun Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and Vaani Kapoor were spotted at the do.

Aishwarya Rai & Abhishek Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai & Abhishek Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & Abhishek Bachchan arrive for the prayer meet of Rani Mukerji's father, Ram Mukherji at Iskcon Temple in Juhu, Mumbai on October 25, 2017.

Aamir Khan With Kiran Rao

Aamir Khan With Kiran Rao

Aamir Khan with wife Kiran Rao spotted at the prayer meet of Ram Mukherji at Iskcon Temple in Juhu, Mumbai.

The Kapoor Sisters

The Kapoor Sisters

Kareena Kapoor Khan & Karisma Kapoor were also seen attending the prayer meet of Ram Mukerji.

Big B & Jaya Bachchan

Big B & Jaya Bachchan

Abhishek & Aishwarya Rai was accompanied by Big B & Jaya Bachchan.

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh, who shares a great rapport with Aditya Chopra and Rani Mukerji, also attended the prayer meet of Ram Mukerji.

Rani Mukerji

Rani Mukerji

Rani Mukerji clicked by the media at the prayer meet of her father.

Urmila Matondakar

Urmila Matondakar

Urmila Matondkar arrives for the prayer meet of Ram Mukherjee at Iskcon Temple in Juhu, Mumbai

Karan Johar

Karan Johar

Rani Mukerji's close friend, Karan Johar also showed up at the prayer meet of her father.

Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor snapped by the shutterbugs as he arrived for the prayer meet of Rani Mukerji's father, Ram Mukerji.

Vaani Kapoor

Vaani Kapoor

Vaani Kapoor & Shanoo Sharma were also seen in attendance.

Please Wait while comments are loading...
Go to : Photos
Go to : Videos
Go to : Wallpapers

Bollywood Photos

Go to : Bollywood Photos